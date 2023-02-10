This 1993 Ford Escort RS Cosworth Is a Road-Going Rally Legend

We, as car enthusiasts, have to thank racing homologation rules for a lot of incredible cars. The BMW M3, the Lancia Stratos, Toyota Celica GT-Four, and the list goes on. None of them would exist without homologation rules, and among them, there is one of the craziest and coolest out there, the Ford Escort RS Cosworth.
The Ford Escort RS Cosworth is a legend when it comes to rallying, but before we dive into this car, we should have a little history lesson about the Escort name and Cosworth. The Escort was originally a trim level for the long overdue Anglia, which it replaced as a full-on model in 1967.
The first generation featured two anemic engine options in 1.1 liters (67 ci) and 1.3 liters (80 ci) forms. But, what it did get to compensate for the lack of power, was rear-wheel drive and a 1300GT variant. The 1300GT had dual Weber carbs and upgraded suspension, so naturally, people took them racing.
A high-performance version was also optional for Group 2 rally racing, known as the Escort Twin Cam. Originally, it had a 1.5 liter (91 ci) engine that was designed for the Lotus Elan. But it was short-lived, and production was moved over to Cosworth, and the RS1600, with RS standing for Rally Sport, was born.
Escort would go on to dominate rallying in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, hitting its peak at the 1970 London to Mexico World Cup Rally. There, with Finnish legend Hannu Mikkola behind the wheel, the Escort managed to take the win.
Thus, this pocket-rocket powered by Cosworth cemented itself in rally history, and it continued to be a part of racing on and off the tarmac for decades. That said, this is the prime time to take a look at the illustrious Cosworth history. It was born in 1958 at the hands of Mike Costin and Keith Duckworth, both former engineers at Lotus.
They are known for their high-performance racing engines, especially their Formula 1 V8s, which amassed over 170 Grand Prix victories - so it’s safe to say that they know a thing or two when it comes to building go-fast power plants.
Cosworth continued to shove their fire-cracker engines under the hoods of small, rally-going Fords for decades to come. The turbocharged four-bangers of the ‘80s would go on to dominate on the racetrack powering the Sierra RS Cosworth, especially in the Touring Car Championship, where it won 86% of races it entered, making it one of the most successful racing cars of all time. This partnership peaked in the late ‘80s, and early ‘90s, giving us some amazing cars.
The Escort RS Cosworth, or as it was popularly known, the Cossie, was launched in 1992 as a replacement for the crazy Sierra RS Cosworth. As I said, it was made as a homologation car, and, initially, Ford made 2,500, which sold out almost immediately. Seeing them dominate the competition made the demand really high, so they kept making them.
Cossie we are talking about today is one of them, from 1993 to be exact. On the exterior we see that it is finished in Mallard Green, it has 16-inch alloy wheels, and, the most important feature, it has the whale-tail spoiler. It was there to create some downforce, even though these cars were still pretty lively. But, no matter its purpose, it won petrolheads over with its ridiculously awesome, boy-racer look. That look is also complemented by fender flares - you know, full-on rally racer.
Under the hood, we will find the Cosworth 2.0 liter (122 ci) dual overhead cam inline-four. With the help of a Garrett turbocharger big enough to suck small wildlife in its gaping mouth, the Cossie churns out 224 hp (227 ps). This power figure enabled it to reach 150 mph (240 kph), which is really fast today, let alone in the ‘90s. Another impressive figure is the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph), completing the sprint in 6 seconds, with the help of all-wheel drive and a five-speed manual transmission.
Stepping inside, a pristine interior greets you. It has Recaro front seats, with hex pattern front upholstery, electric windows, and even air conditioning. Fronting the dashboard that has, among others, a boost gauge and 260-kph (162-mph) speedometer, is a leather, three-spoke steering wheel.
This Cossie isn’t standard, and it features a couple of goodies. It has Bilstein dampers, an aftermarket exhaust, a front-mount intercooler, and a performance engine management chip. In theory, this should increase the already respectable power figure, but we don’t have an exact number.
auction in Quebec, Canada. This is where things get a little hairy, as Canada doesn’t issue titles, so it will be sold on its registration certificate. It was originally sold in France, before heading over to Canada. The odometer shows 48,000 kilometers (28,000 miles), and it looks to be beautifully maintained. The price currently sits at a cool 27,500 dollars with two days left on the auction.
This is a rally legend, and it is unbelievably cool. It is an old-school driving experience through and through, with the lack of assistance and the massive turbo-lag, so if that’s your thing, take a look at it.
