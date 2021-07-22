This 1989 BMW K100-Based Custom Superstar Is a Hotbed for Cafe Racer Styling

Opening Tesla Superchargers to Other EVs May Have to Do With Incentives

Everything about this mean machine is astounding, but that ostentatious exhaust takes the cake for being the sexiest feature of them all.



At the front end, you will spot an R nineT Racer’s unmistakable fairing, which has been modified to fit the machine’s geometry like a glove. Moreover, the tires are hugged by custom fenders on both ends, while the standard fuel tank sports a one-off filler cap that looks the part. Last but not least, we’re greeted by an assortment of premium accessories, such as digital Koso instrumentation, Kellerman blinkers and bar-end mirrors from Joker Machine. The story of Mans Custom Worx began earlier this year, when four talented craftsmen joined forces under one banner to create something truly fascinating. At first, this whole shebang originated from the vision of a man named Marco Zei, who successfully led the crew to the completion of their very first bespoke project.For this undertaking, the aim was to transform a chunky 1989 variant of BMW Motorrad’s K100 range into an agile cafe racer, while retaining its iconic gas tank. Let’s set things straight; using a bike that’s been nicknamed the “Flying Brick” for this kind of venture is no walk in the park, but the Italian moto doctors over at MCW still aced the process from start to finish.Without further ado, let’s examine how they’ve managed to achieve this glorious feat. After removing the bike’s factory attire, the team went about installing a fresh set of higher-spec suspension goodies, including top-shelf inverted forks and a single Bitubo shock absorber. Stopping power is supplied by ventilated brake discs and Nissin calipers on both ends, while a pair of Arrowmax Streetsmart from Dunlop provide ample grip on the tarmac.In terms of powertrain adjustments, the refurbished inline-four engine received an aftermarket radiator and a groovy four-into-four exhaust system that’s been manufactured in-house. With all these items in place, it was time for MCW to focus on the cosmetics. As such, the Beemer ’s subframe was tweaked to accommodate a cafe-style tail section and one handsome solo saddle.At the front end, you will spot an R nineT Racer’s unmistakable fairing, which has been modified to fit the machine’s geometry like a glove. Moreover, the tires are hugged by custom fenders on both ends, while the standard fuel tank sports a one-off filler cap that looks the part. Last but not least, we’re greeted by an assortment of premium accessories, such as digital Koso instrumentation, Kellerman blinkers and bar-end mirrors from Joker Machine.