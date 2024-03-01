This 1984 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am KITT Replica Might Cost You 2024 Toyota Prius Money

What you’re looking at here is a 1984 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, factory-fitted with the Y84 Recaro Special Edition package and subsequently transformed into everyone’s favorite TV car. This “talking” Trans Am is currently up for grabs, and if you hurry, you might just land it for the price of a new Prius.
The TV Show ‘Knight Rider’ came on during a time when mullets reigned supreme, and people were really starting to look to the future as far as technology was concerned. It starred David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight, and the Pontiac Firebirds as KITT, a talking Trans Ams voiced by William Daniels.
When KITT spoke, his voice was commanding and suave. It was like having a James Bond villain as your own personal GPS. Of course, we all fell in love with the character, and not necessarily because of what it could do on the road, but rather because of his “character” - a true and loyal companion. Looking back, that black Trans Am was easily the coolest ride to ever grace the small screen.
Now, if you rank among the many that would love to own KITT, or rather a KITT replica, then you’re in luck because a fresh one is up for grabs. As far as we can tell, it’s been built to look like the KITT from season 1, hence the three-light setup on each side of the front bumper. Subsequent models appeared with two lights per side.
According to the ad, this Trans Am was refinished in black circa 2018, and as you can see, it’s got the removable T-top panels (not all KITT replicas have those), the custom front fascia with the scanner-effect light bar, an offset turbo-bump hood, rear spoiler, side skirts, electronic door poppers, tinted windows, 15-inch Turbine-style wheels with black covers, and even a motorized license plate mount.
This car also comes with a lowered suspension featuring replacement front struts and rear shocks, to go with replacement calipers, pads, and rotors.
Other highlights include the imitation deployable oil slick, pumps for applying bleach to the rear tires, and an external speaker system for audio playback.
Interestingly enough, the seller says that the yoke steering wheel limits maneuverability, which is a shame because you really can’t have KITT without a yoke.
As for what’s going on underneath the hood, well, there’s a 5.0-liter V8 engine there, factory-rated at 190 horsepower and 240 lb-ft of torque - with everything going to the rear wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission.
Moving on to the interior, that’s where you’ll find the custom-molded dashboard, dual electronic instrument panels, custom yoke steering wheel, aftermarket gauges, a navigation display, a CRT-style screen linked to a DVD player, Jensen stereo with Bluetooth, and more. I mean, there’s even an oxygen vent module mounted to the overhead panel, where you’ll also find buttons for a deployable smoke screen.
