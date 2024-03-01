New Zeekr 001 Boasts 435+ Miles of Range, 0–62 Takes 3.3s, Is Way Cheaper Than a Tesla

Geely has just unveiled what might be the new Tesla Model S killer but can even rival the Model 3 in terms of pricing. The upgraded Zeekr 001 gets extra oomph, better range, and a discount.
On the market for almost three years, the 001 liftback has been slightly redesigned to get closer to the Zeekr 001 FR range-topping variant launched in 2023. The model that the Geely-owned brand launched with.
Zeekr came up with a redesigned front and rear bumper and a new rear spoiler, while a LiDAR sensor showed up on the roof.
Between the two redesigned bumpers, the car measures 196 inches (4,977 millimeters) in length, is 78.7 inches (1,999 millimeters) wide, and 60.8 inches (1,545 millimeters) tall, sporting a wheelbase of 118.3 inches (3,005 millimeters). A new body color, Olive Green, is now included in the lineup.
A new digital instrument cluster found its room on board, where there is also a new steering wheel, resembling the one that the FR version is equipped with. Zeekr promises better quality materials as well as more customization options.
Zeekr fitted the model with seats that vibrate to music, a 15.6-inch screen that can turn right and left, and a massive 35.5-inch head-up display with augmented reality, with the car system gravitating around the Snapdragon 8295 chip.
The car sports the 800V architecture supporting V2V charging, making it capable of charging another EV with the power of the standard DC charging station.
The 001 is equipped with an LFP battery pack with a capacity of 95 kWh, capable of charging from 10 to 80 percent in only 11.5 minutes and of storing enough energy for a trip of up to 419 miles (675 kilometers). Customers can also go for the 100 kWh, which enables the vehicle to drive as far as 435 miles (700 kilometers) before it needs to be plugged in again.
What sets the model in motion is a permanent magnet electric motor, which is mounted on the rear axle. It pumps out 416 horsepower (422 metric horsepower) in a rear-wheel drive layout. The all-wheel drive version comes with an extra asynchronous induction motor installed on the front axle for a combined output of 362 horsepower (367 metric horsepower).
The car is capable of flashing from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) in 3.3 seconds. Meanwhile, the Continuous Damping Control (CDC) system and the double-chamber suspension make it more comfortable and easy to handle. The one who helped the automaker with the settings was Chinese F1 driver Zhou Guanyu.
Four trim levels are available. The entry-level is the WE RWD 100 kWh, selling for 269,000 yuan, which translates to approximately $37,370, which makes it more affordable than the previous model, starting at 300,000 yuan ($41,676). That is Tesla Model 3 money for a car that slots in the same segment as the Model S.
At the top of the lineup sits the YOU 4WD 100 kWh, which can be purchased for 329,000 yuan, the equivalent of $45,705. Customers who hurry and order the upgraded Zeekr 001 before March 31 will get a 10,000 yuan ($1,390) discount. Deliveries started on Friday, March 1.
There are 28 Yamaha speakers inside the cabin of the upgraded Zeekr 001 as standard, instead of the eight of its predecessor. There is also a color-changing panoramic roof with ten independent segments.
