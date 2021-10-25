4 Treasured 1967 Chevy Corvette 327 Has Just Four Speeds but Also Six Top Flights

This 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Is an Incredible All-Original Survivor With Just 17K Miles

If you’re in the market looking for a ’72 Corvette, finding one really shouldn’t be that hard, especially if you’re interested in a project car missing a few parts and struggling with occasional rust here and there. 37 photos



Everything on this Corvette is exactly in the same condition it was when the vehicle rolled off the assembly lines. Even the red finish is fully original, and eBay seller



Unsurprisingly given its overall condition, this Vette still runs and drives just perfectly, and if you don’t believe this, the mileage is nothing but the living proof the engine under the hood is almost like new. The odometer indicates only a little over 17,000 miles (27,350 km), and of course, they’re all original.



As if all of these aren’t already enough, this all-original survivor is also a rare Corvette too.







But when it comes to the LT1 version, only approximately 1,740 units ended up seeing the daylight that year, all of them using a 350 (5.7-liter) engine developing 255 horsepower.



And of course, the same unit is under the hood of this Vette as well, with everything like on day one.



You really can’t expect this rare survivor to be cheap. And judging from the current top bid on eBay, it really isn’t, though the $82,200 offer still didn’t help meet the reserve. With less than a day remaining until the auction comes to an end, there’s a chance this Corvette might fail to find an owner this time.



