Emelia Hartford Hears Corvette Z06 Roar to Redline, Jordan Taylor Is Very Hush Hush

Because of the incessant spying of the new Corvette Z06 version and the incredible fan hype, it kind of feels superfluous for Chevrolet to set up a teasing campaign. But of course, the marketing department must earn a living.
So, along with all the rumor mill’s talk and the countless instances it has been caught by general folk and professional spy photographers, there’s also an official way of building up hype. And, just as we are fast approaching the eagerly anticipated reveal date of October 26, at noon EDT (6:00 p.m. CET, 9:00 a.m. PST), the automaker is kicking the campaign into high gear.
Well, sort of, since its influencers showcase the C8 Corvette Z06 revving to the redline at idle, doing a pull on the dyno in an anechoic chamber, or passing by at awfully slow speed... But let’s explain. So, these rather unconventional teasers are designed to appeal to the social media-craving part of the fan base, it seems. But they’re also giving us traditional hooks.
For example, TikTok herald Daniel Mac (aka itsdanielmac) manages to somehow “capture” a C8 Corvette Z06 prototype driven by none other than Corvette Racing’s professional race car driver Jordan Taylor. He certainly “tries” to keep everything hush-hush so that no one gets into “trouble,” though with about two million views for the video (embedded below) it’s safe to say that ship has already sailed.
On the other hand, Emelia Hartford is not afraid of making loud statements. Quite literally, since here latest features on Instagram include a “sneak peek shot of the prototype Z06 doing a pull on the dyno in an anechoic chamber where they spent countless hours perfecting the noise of the high revving” V8 engine.
She doesn’t want to give up the figures just yet but still comes up with the next best thing. The third and final feature sees Emelia and the Corvette Z06 out in the open on the side of a banked racing track. And it’s not just for the looks, but also the audio show, as we get blasted with “the early exclusive on hearing what the all-new Z06 sounds like revving to redline!”
