GPS Navigation Data Will Help Us Become Better Drivers

And the whole thing will be achieved in a very simple yet very clever way.First and foremost, Autoliv has already developed the so-called Driver Safety Score platform. This application can use phone and vehicle sensors to keep an eye on the driver’s behavior behind the wheel and collect data for later analysis. Eventually, the application can issue a series of recommendations to improve the driving style, especially in the case of people who mistake public roads for racing tracks.The idea isn’t necessarily new. Insurance companies across the world have been using a similar implementation to offer discounts to customers, all based on a score determined by a mobile application and supposed to determine their driving style.Autoliv, however, wants the Driver Safety Score system to be as accurate as possible. And to achieve this goal, it reached out to HERE to add some context to its implementation. So thanks to HERE Speed Limits, Fleet Telematics, and Weather APIs, the system will get additional data like the current weather, the road regulations, and the traffic congestion at any given time.And the two don’t want to stop here, as HERE map data and services also allow the integration of plenty of other relevant details, including traffic signs, road curve radius, slope, the number of lanes, and even the road roughness.The purpose of this driver scoring system is to make us better drivers and provide businesses with relevant details about the behavior behind the wheel of their customers and employees. For example, the software can be used by fleet managers and insurance companies, Autoliv says. So it’s pretty clear the main target here is the enterprise.