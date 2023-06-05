This 1970 Dodge Charger R/T Is Ready To Flex All of That 440 American Muscle

There's no replacement for displacement. We've all heard that before, and in the world of insane technical advancements and crazy tuners, it proves that the saying is kind of false, at least on paper. Because there are very few things that are cooler and more satisfying than feeling a big V8 rumble and hearing it scream when you mash the gas – and no one does it better than the Dodge Charger.

10 photos Photo: Mecum