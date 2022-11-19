This 1967 COPO Corvette Has a Unique Spec, Bloomington Gold Certificate and Is Up for Sale

All Corvettes are special, having achieved legendary status within the car community, but the earlier generations are even more special, as they represent the beginning of this legacy.
However, not all Vettes are made equal, with some of them being more special than others. Such is the case with the one we’re going to talk about today. It is a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Convertible and is the only one of its kind, having been ordered through Chevrolet’s COPO program. As an added bonus, it is a well-known example within the Corvette community, according to the description provided by Mecum Auctions.
For Chevrolet enthusiasts, that term immediately rings some bells and piques their interest. COPO stands for Central Office Production Order and is a system that lets Chevy dealers order cars with options otherwise not available on regular production models.
The most famous car to come out of the COPO program is probably the 1969 Camaro. A limited number of these stunning cars were produced with the 425 hp L72 engine, usually only available in Corvettes. However, the COPO program was more regularly used to order specific options or color combinations. A little bit more mundane, yes, but just as special in the eyes of some.
This specific 1967 Sting Ray Corvette sports a stunning Lynndale Blue paint, which is beautifully complemented by a white soft top. The interior could be perceived as ungainly due to the sheer amount of red inside, but this is one of those rare instances where a case could be made that it fits perfectly. This is a unique combination allowed by the COPO program, and the car has the original tank sticker attesting to it.
When it comes to the business under the hood, this car comes with matching numbers 327 cu. in. engine. The rowdy V8 is mated to an M21 4-speed manual transmission and pushes out some 350 thoroughbred horses. Add to that a 3.70:1 Positraction limited-slip differential, and you get a senior automotive citizen that can spin its tires and kick the back out without breaking a sweat.
When it comes to equipment, the car is not what you would get excited about by today’s standards. However, this Corvette was considered well-equipped for its time. It boasts a telescopic steering column, tinted glass, shoulder belts, stainless-steel caliper sleeves, and exhaust and black wall radial tires on bolt-on finned aluminum wheels. This goes to show how much the technology in the cars we drive today has progressed, be it for better or worse.
Adding that little bit of extra pizzazz to the car is the myriad of certificates it has, courtesy of a spectacular restoration done in body-off fashion. Among those accolades, a Bloomington Gold Certificate is worth counting, along with multiple NCRS certificates, the VMCCA Golden Award of Excellence, and the NCCC First Place in Class. An invitation to the Bloomington Gold Special Collection in 2017 proves the car’s spotless condition beyond a shadow of a doubt.
All things considered, this car is a superb example of Corvette heritage. Its unique color combination, equipment, and multitude of accolades make it a prize for any collector, and we’re eagerly awaiting to see how much it will fetch when it goes under the hammer.
