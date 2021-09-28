This 1966 Sunbeam Tiger Mk 1A Was the First of a Special Line

3 Near Perfect 1965 Sunbeam Tiger Up for Grabs as Another Breed of Shelby Car

This Shelby had hoped to be offered the contract to produce the Tiger at his facility in the United States. Rootes decided instead to contract the assembly work to Jensen at West Bromwich in England and pay Shelby royalty on every car produced.Two major versions of the Tiger were built : the Mark I (1964–1967) was fitted with the 260 cu in (4.3 L) Ford V8. The Mark II, of which only 633 were built in the car’s last year of production, was powered by a Ford 289 cu in (4.7 L) engine. The Ford V8 in the Tiger produced 164 hp (122) @ 4400 rpm, and that gave the car a 0–60 mph (96 km/h) time of 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 120 mph (190 km/h).A pair of prototype versions of the Mark I ran in the 1964 24 Hours of Le Mans . Both failed to complete the race.Production of the Tiger came to a close in 1967 right after the Rootes Group was scooped up by Chrysler. As Chrysler lacked an engine suited to act as a replacement for the 289.Many Tigers were modified for the road and track as they proved simple to modify and so very few of the remaining cars are in factory condition.In the first year of production during 1964, all but 56 of the Mark I Tigers built were shipped to North America, and the car was priced at a relatively competitive $3,499.This particular 1966 Sunbeam Tiger Mk 1A was restored over the course of three years and it’s finished in Forest Green with a black soft top over tan vinyl upholstery. This Mk 1A does include the 260ci Ford V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission.During the restoration, the body was stripped and repainted, all the chrome was re-plated, the engine was overhauled with additional performance modifications, the wooden dashboard was repaired and refinished and the interior, top, and top boot were replaced. This car features 14″ VTO alloy wheels, a Moto-Lita Steering wheel, and a hood scoop.This Tiger was sold with a Certificate of Authenticity via the Sunbeam Tiger Owner’s Association (STOA), included a factory tool kit, a car cover, documentation of the restoration and a clean California title.

