Meet Dragonsnake, the Forgotten Shelby Cobra Dragster

More on this:

1 Stick Shift Mustang Shelby GT350 Drags BMW M4, This Manual War Is Not Even Close

2 This Replica Shelby Daytona Coupe Is Faithful to the Original (Except Where It Isn't)

3 Meet the Insane F-150 Muscle Truck That Can Accelerate Faster Than a Ferrari F40

4 1968 Shelby Cobra GT500KR Jumps to the Near Future for Cyberpunk 2077 Glory

5 The V10-Powered Ford Shelby Cobra Concept Sells for $2.64 Million