Own the Only TVR T440R On the Planet

There was only one TVR T440R ever built, and should you have the means, you can own it. 6 photos



Derived from the TVR T400R race line which were purpose built for endurance racing at Spa, Sebring and



While the engine was detuned to 440bhp (to make it more useful for running on the pavement daily) it does feature lightweight carbon fiber construction to make it stiff and rigid as possible. Under the seats the pan is constructed from resin-sandwiched aluminium honeycomb and then bonded and bolted to the tubular and square section beneath.



TVR said the aerodynamics of the car provided startling stability and resulted in a drag coefficient of just 0.32. While handling is at a premium, the combination of the light weight construction and the 4.2 results in a 0-60 time of under 4 seconds and a top speed of approximately 200mph.



TVR has been up and down over the years and suffered some financial and ownership setbacks, but was under the leadership of Nikolay Smolensky, a Russian banker, when this car was built back in 2003. The company is now under the ownership of a syndicate of British businessmen led by



