$775,000 Will Buy You the Tatiana Superyacht, but Only for One Week

5 Time to Escape Superstitions: 1965 Shelby GT350 No. 13 Offered at No Reserve

4 Ruby Red Coyote-Swapped 1976 Ford Bronco Restomod Asks $150k to Go on Adventures

2 85-Mile 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Probably Hasn't Lapped Laguna Seca Just Yet

1 449-Mile 2016 Ferrari F12tdf Once Belonged to Roger Penske, Up for Grabs Again

More on this:

This 1966 Chevrolet Corvair Yenko Stinger Stage II Is All Original

We don’t remember the Corvair as a compact car for price-sensitive customers, but for the legal fallout spurred by Ralph Nader with his 1965 book Unsafe at Any Speed. Something that is often overlooked about the rear-engined model is the on-track success it had achieved thanks to Don Yenko, the man responsible for creating the strip-slaying 427 Camaro 30 photos



The “Yenko Stinger” couldn’t race unless 100 cars were completed before a January 1st, 1966 deadline imposed by the Sports Car Club of America, which is why Yenko had everyone working every single day except for Christmas Day to get it done. This is one of those road-going cars out of approximately 115 built through 1969, and it’s a real treat in every respect.



Offered at no reserve by



The BFGoodrich radial tires are wrapped around black-painted steelies that contrast beautifully with the Iconic White and Blue paint combo. Black bucket seats, a front spoiler, adjustable air scoops, fiberglass for the decklid, the dual exhaust, and special emblems on the sail panel also need to be mentioned, along with landau panels over the C-pillars for a sportier look.



What does Stage II mean in this application, you ask? As opposed to the regular specification, this $500 option includes heavy-duty valve springs, 10:1 compression heads, modified pistons with notched crowns, exhaust headers, a polished crankshaft, a lightweight flywheel, and a hotter camshaft. These mods bumped the flat-six engine's output to 190 horsepower, kept in check by a four-speed manual and a Posi-style rear differential.



In addition to its tip-top condition, rarity, and the circumstances that led to its creation, YS-050 also happens to be a two-owner car, according to Mecum. After being trashed in SCCA racing by the Shelby Mustang, the one and only Don Yenko decided that it was high time to switch from the Corvette to the Corvair for the 1966 season. To make the switch happen, the rear seat had to be removed along with the Chevy and Corvair badging.The “Yenko Stinger” couldn’t race unless 100 cars were completed before a January 1st, 1966 deadline imposed by the Sports Car Club of America, which is why Yenko had everyone working every single day except for Christmas Day to get it done. This is one of those road-going cars out of approximately 115 built through 1969, and it’s a real treat in every respect.Offered at no reserve by Mecum Auctions , no. 50 of 100 produced in 1966 shows less than 68,000 miles (109,435 kilometers) on the clock. Estimated to fetch between $70,000 and $90,000 next month at the Glendale event, this Stinger Stage II differs from the original spec in only one way.The BFGoodrich radial tires are wrapped around black-painted steelies that contrast beautifully with the Iconic White and Blue paint combo. Black bucket seats, a front spoiler, adjustable air scoops, fiberglass for the decklid, the dual exhaust, and special emblems on the sail panel also need to be mentioned, along with landau panels over the C-pillars for a sportier look.What does Stage II mean in this application, you ask? As opposed to the regular specification, this $500 option includes heavy-duty valve springs, 10:1 compression heads, modified pistons with notched crowns, exhaust headers, a polished crankshaft, a lightweight flywheel, and a hotter camshaft. These mods bumped the flat-six engine's output to 190 horsepower, kept in check by a four-speed manual and a Posi-style rear differential.In addition to its tip-top condition, rarity, and the circumstances that led to its creation, YS-050 also happens to be a two-owner car, according to Mecum.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.