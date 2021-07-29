This 1965 Shelby GT350R Once Sold for $1 Million, Here It Goes Again

It was back in 2014 when we learned just how appreciated this 1965 Shelby GT350R is in the collectors' world. During an RM Auctions’ sale at Amelia Island that year, the car went for $984,500, which would be over $1.1 million in today’s money.
Since that time, we kind of lost track of the thing, until we stumbled upon it once more. It is listed on the lot of cars that will go under the hammer in mid-August in Monterey, at the hands of Mecum.
This particular car is described as the "winningest" Shelby, thanks to the 32 wins in various competitions, including 17 straight wins in 1968 and 1969 with driver Charlie Kemp at the controls. The car is also the one clocked at 184 mph (296 kph) at Daytona in 1968, which by all accounts is “the highest speed known for any 289-powered Shelby.”
The said 289 engine runs a Holley 4-barrel carburetor, is rated at 325 hp and is tied to a 4-speed transmission. The car wears the iconic Wimbledon White on the outside, contrasting both the black of the interior and the touches of red here and there on the body.
As is, the car, one of just 34 R models ever made, just emerged at the end of last year from a restoration process performed by Thoroughbred Restorations, who brought the car back to “as-raced condition” and wrapped it in the no. 23 livery it used to wear.
As said, this particular Shelby was never a cheap one, and that means expectations are extremely high went it comes to the sum it is going to find a new owner for next month. Mecum puts the value of the restored 1965 Shelby GT350R at between $1.25 million and $1.5 million, and that is well over the price it went for last time.
This particular car is described as the "winningest" Shelby, thanks to the 32 wins in various competitions, including 17 straight wins in 1968 and 1969 with driver Charlie Kemp at the controls. The car is also the one clocked at 184 mph (296 kph) at Daytona in 1968, which by all accounts is “the highest speed known for any 289-powered Shelby.”
The said 289 engine runs a Holley 4-barrel carburetor, is rated at 325 hp and is tied to a 4-speed transmission. The car wears the iconic Wimbledon White on the outside, contrasting both the black of the interior and the touches of red here and there on the body.
As is, the car, one of just 34 R models ever made, just emerged at the end of last year from a restoration process performed by Thoroughbred Restorations, who brought the car back to “as-raced condition” and wrapped it in the no. 23 livery it used to wear.
As said, this particular Shelby was never a cheap one, and that means expectations are extremely high went it comes to the sum it is going to find a new owner for next month. Mecum puts the value of the restored 1965 Shelby GT350R at between $1.25 million and $1.5 million, and that is well over the price it went for last time.