Electrek UnCar Is a “Frankenstein” EV From 1979 – 100% Zero-Emission Ride

A recent video from Aging Wheels, a YouTube channel that’s all about cars, is showing what very few in the world know about, the Electrek UnCar. And yes, just as the name would imply, it is an electric car from back in 1979.
The team behind it was and is Unique Mobility (UM) of Englewood, Colorado. Back in 1979, when some of us weren’t even around, the U.S. oil supply was threatened by the Iranian Revolution. In that moment, UM saw an opportunity to create a vehicle aimed at zero fossil fuel dependency. Did they succeed? Some say yes, while the market obviously says no.
What did we miss out on? Well, according to the Aging Wheels video and the hosts reactions while driving it, the UnCar seems like it offers a pretty joyful experience, especially when you consider it’s an EV before people even knew what those were.
Best of all, it was rumored that the range for the UnCar was around 100 mi (161 km), but this was vaguely achievable if you drove at around 45 mph (72 kph) or less, even though the top speed for this EV is set at 75 mph (120 kph). But, owners have reported that it never made it past 65 mph (104 kph). Acceleration was said to offer an amazing 0-30 mph (0-48 kph) in just nine seconds. Can you believe it!?
According to uniquemobility.org, one of the very few sources existent for this car, even they aren’t sure of how many models are on the market; realistically speaking, only about fifty. At the time of availability, these puppies were available for purchase at around $25,000; quite a price for 1979.
The fiberglass body for the UnCar was built from the ground up by UM, but the rest of the car features a plethora of manufacturers. The windshield and rear taillights are from a Chevy Monza, front and rear axles are from the Volkswagen Rabbit, while the sunroof is from, wait for it, a Special Edition Triumph TR4; the rear hatch glass still includes the Mercury logo on it. No comment. Oh, the key you got for the car was a Volkswagen key, logo and everything still in place. The icing on the cake, is the heater, or, defroster system, furnished by nothing other than an era hairdryer. But it is a Gillette, so at least you’re covered.
Now, I'm not saying that the Electrek UnCar is the next generation of EV you’ll see on the streets, but for its time, it was an absolute wonder of a car, and probably even stood as a base upon which some modern EVS were developed. But not the bodywork obviously.
The fiberglass body for the UnCar was built from the ground up by UM, but the rest of the car features a plethora of manufacturers. The windshield and rear taillights are from a Chevy Monza, front and rear axles are from the Volkswagen Rabbit, while the sunroof is from, wait for it, a Special Edition Triumph TR4; the rear hatch glass still includes the Mercury logo on it. No comment. Oh, the key you got for the car was a Volkswagen key, logo and everything still in place. The icing on the cake, is the heater, or, defroster system, furnished by nothing other than an era hairdryer. But it is a Gillette, so at least you’re covered.
Now, I'm not saying that the Electrek UnCar is the next generation of EV you’ll see on the streets, but for its time, it was an absolute wonder of a car, and probably even stood as a base upon which some modern EVS were developed. But not the bodywork obviously.