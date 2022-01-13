This 1963 Ferrari 250 GTE Has Numbers-Matching Everything, Sadly Doesn’t Run

Produced until 1963, the 250 GTE is the first series-production Ferrari with a 2+2 seating configuration. Just over 950 units were delivered in total, making the GTE the most attainable 250 model of them all.
Chassis number 4319 was completed by the Prancing Horse in March 1963. Originally sold to a Milan-based gentleman, the car originally retailed at 5,750,000 lire. Adjusted for inflation, that would be $84,510 converted to U.S. dollars, which is pretty damn reasonable compared to a GTC4Lusso.
Specified in Grigio Argento paintwork and Pelle Nera upholstery for the interior, chassis number 4319 is the 742nd car of 954 ever produced. Fast forward to February 1970, and that’s when the 250 GTE was purchased by a New York gentleman who airfreighted the vehicle to the United States.
It’s during this period the car was refinished in Rosso Corsa, the color it still bears today. Sold once more in 1975, the 250 GTE had its Colombo V12 overhauled in 1976 by Grand Prix Motors Limited of Seattle. Shipped to California in 1982, the Italian GT was sold three more times through 2018.
Acquired by the selling dealer in 2021, this incredible-looking machine is a numbers-matching time capsule that needs a little TLC inside and out. The paint imperfections are relatively straightforward to fix, but it’s the 3.0-liter V12 that needs utmost attention. The free-breathing continent cruiser doesn’t start and run, and a compression test performed by the selling dealer shows variations higher than 10 percent between certain cylinders. On the upside, the underbody and trunk floor don’t show any kind of corrosion.
The odometer currently shows 97,600 kilometers (60,645 miles), but true mileage is unknown. But at the end of the day, the engine bay is tidy and the numbers all match, which is exactly what you want from an old Fezza.
What can only be described as the perfect recommissioning project is currently listed on Bring a Trailer with a high bid of $96,300 and 11 days left on the ticker. According to classic car valuation tools, a 250 GTE in fair condition is worth in the ballpark of $300k while a Concours car is $465k.
