4 “Daisy,” the One-Off 2004 Cobra Shelby Functional Concept, Is Looking for a Home

2 Be the Coolest Rider in Town With This Revamped 1972 Triumph Bonneville T120R

1 Do Yourself a Huge Favor And Adopt This Unspoiled 1971 Honda CB750 Four K1

More on this:

This 1963 BMW R69S Is Nearly Twenty Grand’s Worth of Restored Bavarian Grace

Bavaria’s old-school beauty awaits your bids at no reserve, but topping the current one may prove to be a costly affair. 38 photos



At the time of this article, the top bidder is offering a hefty $18,500 to get their hands on this precious Bavarian at no reserve. If your bank account can handle it, you may place your bid on Bring A Trailer until Thursday (July 1), when the



For starters, the retro treasure comes equipped with a single-seater Denfeld saddle, while its bodywork carries a fresh coat of black paint and white pinstripes. In the cockpit, you’ll be greeted by a chrome handlebar that wears Hella bar-end turn signals, as well as a pair of Albert mirrors mounted directly on the headlight bucket.



To unlock optimal performance, the engine was taken apart in preparation for an extensive makeover as of 2018. Aside from the aforementioned adjustments,



At 7,000 spins per minute, the air-cooled powerplant will deliver 42 hp to a four-speed transmission, which keeps the rear wheel in motion via an enclosed driveshaft. Ultimately, this state of affairs blesses the R69S with a respectable top speed of 109 mph (175 kph). Although the German wonder can’t be described as a speed demon by today’s standards, this bike does come across as exceedingly desirable thanks to its ravishing aesthetic. There’s just something extremely appealing about the design elements of vintage Beemers produced back in the sixties. Given their sexy characteristics, these machines are some of the most sought-after classics in today’s motorcycle realm, so they tend to get rather pricy. For instance, the bike we’re featuring here is a 1963 BMW R69S that’s making its way to the auction block as we speak, but you’ll have to dig fairly deep into your wallet if you’d like to own it.At the time of this article, the top bidder is offering a hefty $18,500 to get their hands on this precious Bavarian at no reserve. If your bank account can handle it, you may place your bid on Bring A Trailer until Thursday (July 1), when the auction will come to end. However, some readers might’ve already noticed this isn’t your regular ‘63 R69S.For starters, the retro treasure comes equipped with a single-seater Denfeld saddle, while its bodywork carries a fresh coat of black paint and white pinstripes. In the cockpit, you’ll be greeted by a chrome handlebar that wears Hella bar-end turn signals, as well as a pair of Albert mirrors mounted directly on the headlight bucket.To unlock optimal performance, the engine was taken apart in preparation for an extensive makeover as of 2018. Aside from the aforementioned adjustments, Motorrad ’s showstopper remains stock. Its four-stroke 594cc boxer-twin mill houses a compression ratio of 9.5:1, dual Bing carburetors and two valves per cylinder head.At 7,000 spins per minute, the air-cooled powerplant will deliver 42 hp to a four-speed transmission, which keeps the rear wheel in motion via an enclosed driveshaft. Ultimately, this state of affairs blesses the R69S with a respectable top speed of 109 mph (175 kph). Although the German wonder can’t be described as a speed demon by today’s standards, this bike does come across as exceedingly desirable thanks to its ravishing aesthetic.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.