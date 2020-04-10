Think Big (and Green) but Live Small With the Very Chic Carapate Camper

Think of it this way: less of a guilty conscience at a fraction of the price. Low price and low maintenance, a small space but maximum comfort and even the chicest house on wheels you’ve seen as of late.
Officially announced last month, the two camper models from Carapate, Carapate and Carriole, are ideal for life on the road when you’re willing to live small but continue to think big – and green. Carriole is the cheapest version, which is neither electric nor fitted with solar panels, and comes with the bare necessities, while Carapate is the fancier, greener and cozier version. We’ll discuss the latter today.
You don’t need a fancy, massive trailer that looks like a luxury hotel on wheels to hit the road. Put it differently, maybe you do need or want one, but can’t afford it, since pricing on those tends to go higher than $150,000 for the electric versions. This is where Carapate, the little camper that could, comes in: with prices starting at $16,500, it’s the tiniest thing, but it’s also cozy, elegant and quite capable.
Measuring 10.5-feet, Carapate has only 65 square feet of living space. With all that, it comes with sleeping for two adults and one child (with an optional mattress for the kid), an incorporated basic kitchen and enough storage space to allow you to bring all the essentials with you.
Because the available space is so small, designers Fabien Denis and Jean-Marie Reymond had to use every inch of it to maximize it. Storage comes under the form of pleather pouches or nets that you can hang on the walls, and a secret cupboard next to the sliding drawer where the entire no-frills kitchen is tucked away.
This way, the kitchen can be used both outside the camper and inside, while the oversized door blurs the line between outdoor and indoor to create the illusion of more space. The kitchen includes a foldable sink, a camping stove, 12-liter water storage, cooking and dinnerware, and a 40-liter cooler. Inside, a foldable wooden leaf acts as counter, but the kitchen drawer also opens on the outside, for al fresco dinners.
“Woodworking was a central element in the trailer’s design – for its characteristics, its aesthetics, and its environmental sustainability,” Reymond says in an interview with Dwell. “Our design is inspired by various elements: tiny houses, watercraft, and caravans.”
The goal for the designers was to deliver maximum comfort at a fraction of the price of rival products, with a focus on sustainability. “The interior and exterior fittings are minimal, and the budget is reduced – we wanted to offer several options to choose from,” Reymond explains in the same interview.
Carriole sells for $12,500, while the basic Carapate model starts at $16,500. There are several color combinations to choose from, as well, which further drive the retro feel of this tiny but capable camper. For the time being, Carapate ships to Europe (Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland and the UK), but other countries will be added soon.
