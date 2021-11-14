These Two 1978 Pontiac Trans Ams Are Just Rotting Away Alongside Other Classic Cars

If you’re in the market searching for a 1978 Trans Am, here’s something that’s going to catch your attention pretty fast.
Someone is selling a pair of 1978 Pontiac Trans Ams, obviously both of them project cars, so if you’re lucky enough, they could make for one solid restoration candidate at the end of the day.
Very little has been shared about the two vehicles, but the Facebook seller says both are missing engines and transmissions. The pictures pretty much speak for themselves and show the Trans Ams are in a rather rough condition, so restoring them clearly won’t be an easy business.
Now, about the missing engines, this gives any potential buyer two options. The most convenient way to go is a restomod, as this would basically let them install any engine they want under the hood. The second and the preferred route is finding a correct engine and therefore restoring one of the Trans Ams to factory specifications.
That’s not necessarily hard. Pontiac produced over 93,300 Trans Ams for the model year 1978, and most came equipped with the L78 400 (6.5-liter) engine paired to either a manual or an automatic transmission. Fewer, on the other hand, were born with the W72 400 that increased the maximum power rating from 180 hp to 220 hp.
Those living in California could only order a 403 V8 borrowed from Oldsmobile and developing 185 horsepower.
The best thing about this Trans Am duo is the price. Given they look like they’ve been left to rot in a junkyard next to other classics in a very rough condition as well, these Pontiacs are obviously pretty affordable. You can have both for approximately $2,000, though it goes without saying you would also have to pay extra to tow the vehicles back home given their current condition.
