There Are Now One Million Boxer-Engined BMW GS Motorcycles in the World

Exactly a century ago, in 1923, another motorcycle maker officially became a company: BMW Motorrad. Born in a country known for its passion for motorized vehicles, the brand is now the only German bike maker that matters in this world.
Given how Motorrad is celebrating its centenary this year, all eyes are on BMW to see what else it is up to to mark the occasion. And BMW seems eager not to disappoint, as somehow it managed to reach an important production milestone right when it needed to.
Earlier this week, BMW Motorrad announced the production of a BMW R 1250 GS in Triple Black Style. Rolling off the production lines at the company's facility in Berlin-Spandau, this particular bike will go down in history as the one-millionth Bavarian two-wheeler of the GS family to be powered by a boxer engine.
The GS breed was born in the 1980s as a "new motorcycle genre of touring enduros." It all started with the R 80 G/S, and then the breed quickly grew to become one of the most successful models in its class, or, as BMW itself says, "the most sought-after touring enduros in the world to this day." And this week's achievement is an important testimony to that.
The GS saga will continue, of course, and at the end of September, while it still has reason to celebrate its anniversary, BMW will reveal the latest addition to the family, the R 1300 GS. The Germans will pair the unveiling with the opening of the new BMW Motorrad Welt museum in the country's capital.
The opening takes place on September 28, during a special exclusive event, but two days later the place will be open to all visitors as well.
Before that happens though, the German bike maker will be hosting the BMW Motorrad Days in the Messe Berlin Summer Garden. Scheduled to take place on the weekend of July 7, it is a gathering expected to draw in thousands of people. Although this event is now at its 21st edition, in 2023 a lot of exciting events are planned, given the occasion.
Back to the BMW GS line, until the new R 1250 GS gets here customers still have a wide choice of models to go for. Included in the Adventure range the bike maker is now selling, no less than eight models (six for the American market) take center stage, from the G 310 GS to the R 2150 GS Adventure. Two special edition models, the R 1250 GS Adventure - Edition 40 Years GS and R 1250 GS - Edition 40 Years GS are also on the table, but not in the U.S.
In America, the cheapest GS motorcycle money can buy is the G 310 GS, which has a starting price of just $5,695.
Earlier this week, BMW Motorrad announced the production of a BMW R 1250 GS in Triple Black Style. Rolling off the production lines at the company's facility in Berlin-Spandau, this particular bike will go down in history as the one-millionth Bavarian two-wheeler of the GS family to be powered by a boxer engine.
The GS breed was born in the 1980s as a "new motorcycle genre of touring enduros." It all started with the R 80 G/S, and then the breed quickly grew to become one of the most successful models in its class, or, as BMW itself says, "the most sought-after touring enduros in the world to this day." And this week's achievement is an important testimony to that.
The GS saga will continue, of course, and at the end of September, while it still has reason to celebrate its anniversary, BMW will reveal the latest addition to the family, the R 1300 GS. The Germans will pair the unveiling with the opening of the new BMW Motorrad Welt museum in the country's capital.
The opening takes place on September 28, during a special exclusive event, but two days later the place will be open to all visitors as well.
Before that happens though, the German bike maker will be hosting the BMW Motorrad Days in the Messe Berlin Summer Garden. Scheduled to take place on the weekend of July 7, it is a gathering expected to draw in thousands of people. Although this event is now at its 21st edition, in 2023 a lot of exciting events are planned, given the occasion.
Back to the BMW GS line, until the new R 1250 GS gets here customers still have a wide choice of models to go for. Included in the Adventure range the bike maker is now selling, no less than eight models (six for the American market) take center stage, from the G 310 GS to the R 2150 GS Adventure. Two special edition models, the R 1250 GS Adventure - Edition 40 Years GS and R 1250 GS - Edition 40 Years GS are also on the table, but not in the U.S.
In America, the cheapest GS motorcycle money can buy is the G 310 GS, which has a starting price of just $5,695.