The World’s First “Tesla Baby” Is Here, Born on FSD

Admit it: there are days when you feel like all you can hear and read is some type of bad news. Terrible people do terrible things, and this also extends to cars and, as you must have heard, Teslas on Autopilot or Full Self-Driving Beta.
Some Tesla owners keep giving the EV maker a bad name, misusing and abusing the tech for clout and Instagram likes. While Tesla has received its fair share of criticism for calling its driver-assist tech “full self-driving” and, prior to that, “autopilot,” it’s ultimately up to the driver to read the fine print and do as they’re told. Specifically, keep their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road while the car is driving itself.
This one man couldn’t and wouldn’t, but this isn’t another outrage-inducing story about FSD misuse. This is a story about the world’s first “Tesla baby,” as in, an actual baby born in a speeding Tesla on FSD, on the way to the hospital. With the clock ticking on Christmas, what better time to share a heart-warming nativity story?
Yiran and Keating Sherry welcomed their second child, Maeve Lily, on September 9, 2021. They almost named her Tess, after staff at the Paoli Hospital in Pennsylvania kept referring to her as “the Tesla baby.” She was born in the footwell of the front passenger seat, with her dad keeping only his left hand on the wheel while the car drove itself to the emergency room.
Stories about children born in cars are not uncommon. Mother Nature does what she needs to do – when she needs to do it – so there’s no surprise here. What sets this story apart from all the others is the positive spin on FSD as a life-saving feature, pulling the focus from all the negativity.
That’s not to say that criticism for Tesla using the FSD name, which implies the car can drive itself without intervention, is not valid. Or that people aren’t right to say state regulation should be implemented when testing the suite on public roads. This only serves as a reminder that there are benefits to the tech – for those who needed reminding.
The Sherrys tell The Philadelphia Inquirer that the 20-minute drive from their home to the hospital felt “like hours” but at the same time, their only concern was that they wouldn’t make it in time to the hospital before the baby was born, which turned out to be the case.
They never felt unsafe in the car, and were happy that Keating could relegate part of the driving to the vehicle, so he could focus on his wife. Understandably, they plan to hang on to the Tesla, joking that “in the year 2037, Maeve is getting her permit with that Tesla.” That’s a stretch, but you get the idea.
