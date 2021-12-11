Make This Winter Perfect by Cruising to French Polynesia Aboard This 287 Ft. Luxury Yacht

"FSD Beta "Attempts to Kill Me," and That's Not Even the Worst Part

Over-generalization is never a good thing and can easily lead to (and actually has on numerous occasions) a certain group of people indiscriminately hating other people simply for being part of a certain group.



It's the same with FSD Beta users. Most outsiders regard them as these brain-washed drones who have no problem endangering everyone on the road for the sake of helping push the self-driving technology forward (and TSLA stock along the way). Needless to say, not every Tesla owner is as blind to the dangers the FSD Beta poses right now and it looks like more and more of them are starting to realize (or at least speak up about it).



Sadly, though, in some cases, the countless videos on the Internet showing the advanced driver assistance system's ( ADAS ) repeated fails aren't enough to paint a more realistic image of what it can and can't do, so it takes a similar personal experience for the coin to finally drop.



One such example comes from a Tesla Motors Club (TMC) forum user called "tr6990" based in Missouri who



According to the user's recounting of the incident, the system was engaged while the



The hairy part began during a right-hand curve with another car approaching from the other side. About mid-way through the bend, for no apparent reason, the system decides it's time to go straight, putting the Model Y into the path of the oncoming vehicle.



The driver says they had their hands on the wheel so they could react immediately (about 0.3 of a second, according to their version of the story) by veering to the right and back into the correct lane. However, the correction applied was too severe and they lost control of the EV . The Model Y went through the ditch on the side of the road and into the woods. Luckily, they didn't hit any trees but the damage to the vehicle was still severe.



With the video accompanying the post now removed, we have no way to gauge what happened ourselves and trust what the forum member wrote in their post. However, there is one thing about this story - and others like it - that raises the hairs on my back: the potential fate of the people driving in the other car.



For years - over a century now - we've been conditioned to accept that people tend to value their lives enough to stay in their lane and not come straight at us as soon as there is a bend in the road. It hasn't been a completely smooth ride (some people lose control of their vehicles when turning and others think it's a good idea to use a



Now, Tesla is basically asking us to trust a computer to do the same, even though the situation has two major holdbacks: one, as Tesla themselves put it, the system is still in its beta form, and therefore not ready for widespread public use, and two, as far as we know, computers aren't yet self-aware so they couldn't care less about



The author of the post is now looking to take legal action against Tesla but, as everyone else on the forum told him, I too don't see how he could have a case. Tesla makes it pretty clear it washes its hands completely of anything that happens during FSD Beta use with all the responsibility falling on the driver.



The sad thing is, though, that while FSD Beta users can opt-out, we can't. Nobody is asking us if we're OK with sharing the roads with an ADAS that's been proven to be faulty and the only safeguard being a driver whose attentiveness, skill, and reaction times we know nothing about. You can argue the latter part has been the same since forever, but at least this far, they've only had to manage their own mistakes, not those of an AI driver as well.



At the end of the day, there are three parties at fault here: Tesla, for releasing a potentially dangerous system to the public and marketing it aggressively as being more capable than it actually is; some of the drivers for over-relying on FSD despite the warnings; finally, the authorities for taking their sweet time with coming up with a set of regulations that would make it very clear what can and can't be done on public roads.



