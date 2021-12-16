Tesla Will Not Honor Retroactive Full Self-Driving Pricing for Discontinued Models

Customers who have reserved a Tesla model that was discontinued will have to order a different version, only this time at the current increased prices. This also means those who reserved in the past a model with Full Self-Driving (FSD), configured for $7,000, will now have to pay the full $10,000 on the new car.
Tesla warned its customers who have ordered a now-discontinued model they have to order a new version from the current lineup. Not only that, but they will also have to pay the new prices in full, as many extras have gone up in price.
Initially, Tesla intended to honor the FSD suite price for customers who placed their reservation when the package was $7,000. This meant those who reserved a Tesla car with FSD at the time when this option was $7,000 would still be able to buy the car at the same price today, even though FSD costs $10,000 now. This was confirmed by Tesla in February.
According to a report by Teslarati, this is not the case anymore, at least not for the customers who placed a reservation for a now-discontinued version of the car. One such version is the Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD.
Tesla announced to the reservation holders that it has no plans to continue to manufacture the vehicle, urging them to choose another model from its lineup. Only this time, they will buy it at the current price, as all Tesla models are now significantly more expensive than they were a while back.
One particular Tesla customer received an email from Tesla after his Model Y reservation made in 2019 was no longer available. Upon reconfiguring the car, he saw the price jump up by $20,000. No wonder he wrote back and asked Tesla for the favor of keeping at least the FSD suite at the original price since he considers himself as an “early adopter.” However, the answer he got was not satisfactory.
“Thank you for your note. We will not be honoring any previous pricing. Once you update your configuration it will update to the current pricing,” says the email message he got from Tesla in reply to his inquiry.
This is not entirely unexpected, though, especially as this Tesla customer placed his reservation almost three years ago. For what is worth, he probably wouldn’t have bought the car anyway, no matter the price. I for myself would love to place a reservation for a car to buy in retirement, 15 years from now, as long as I will buy it at today’s prices. But I know this is not going to happen.
Initially, Tesla intended to honor the FSD suite price for customers who placed their reservation when the package was $7,000. This meant those who reserved a Tesla car with FSD at the time when this option was $7,000 would still be able to buy the car at the same price today, even though FSD costs $10,000 now. This was confirmed by Tesla in February.
According to a report by Teslarati, this is not the case anymore, at least not for the customers who placed a reservation for a now-discontinued version of the car. One such version is the Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD.
Tesla announced to the reservation holders that it has no plans to continue to manufacture the vehicle, urging them to choose another model from its lineup. Only this time, they will buy it at the current price, as all Tesla models are now significantly more expensive than they were a while back.
One particular Tesla customer received an email from Tesla after his Model Y reservation made in 2019 was no longer available. Upon reconfiguring the car, he saw the price jump up by $20,000. No wonder he wrote back and asked Tesla for the favor of keeping at least the FSD suite at the original price since he considers himself as an “early adopter.” However, the answer he got was not satisfactory.
“Thank you for your note. We will not be honoring any previous pricing. Once you update your configuration it will update to the current pricing,” says the email message he got from Tesla in reply to his inquiry.
This is not entirely unexpected, though, especially as this Tesla customer placed his reservation almost three years ago. For what is worth, he probably wouldn’t have bought the car anyway, no matter the price. I for myself would love to place a reservation for a car to buy in retirement, 15 years from now, as long as I will buy it at today’s prices. But I know this is not going to happen.