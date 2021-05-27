5 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Electric Sedan to Have Up to 108-kWh Battery

The World’s First Fully Electric 16-ton Truck Makes Its Italian Debut

A 16-ton delivery truck that is fully electric and has a payload of 18,960 lbs (8,600 kg). We’re talking about Volta Zero, and it can be tested by Italian fleet operators starting June 7. 6 photos



According to the company, it’s the first fully electric 16-ton truck in the world. It manages to successfully address two of the most important aspects when it comes to commercial vehicles: the safety of the driver and a reduced carbon footprint.



Volta Zero has a lower driver’s seat than conventional trucks and is covered in large glass panels for enhanced 220-degree visibility. The body of the vehicle has exterior panels that are biodegradable and the truck uses Lithium Iron Phosphates batteries, which eliminate the use of precious metals and offer from 150 to 225 kWh of usable energy.



The truck has a range of 90 to 125 miles (150 to 200 km) and a payload of 18,960 lbs (8,600 kg).



Volta Trucks is optimistic regarding the environmental impact of the Volta Zero and claims that the vehicle will eliminate an estimated 1.2 million tons of CO2 by 2025.







The prototype was launched in September 2020 and the first vehicles to operate with customers should arrive later this year.



Volta Trucks announced that it plans to launch four



