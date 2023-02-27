The Windows of Your BMW May Close Without the Key Present, Software Updates Will Fix It

BMW has acknowledged a software coding problem affecting 3,193 vehicles produced to U.S. specifications. The Bavarian automaker became aware of this problem in January 2023 during a routine test of the digital key.
The noncompliance recall concerns the operation of the windows and roof. More specifically, a coding error allows the windows and roof to be operated with the digital key removed from the vehicle. This condition increases the risk of injury to both driver and passengers, but on the upside, BMW also equipped affected vehicles with an auto-reversal function that reduces injury risk.
Further coding analysis revealed that only U.S. vehicles feature the suspect software, which goes against the requirements of federal motor vehicle safety standard 118 for power-operated window systems. Dealers have been instructed to update the control unit. The digital key function via Wi-Fi and cellular data will be deactivated until a second software update will be ready for rollout. More on that later.
Owners of the 3,193 recalled vehicles will be mailed with recall information no later than April 11th according to a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The 8 Series of coupes, convertibles, and four-door sedans opens the list, followed by the Z4 roadster, 2 Series Coupe, and M2.
Codenamed F91 for the convertible, F92 for the coupe, and F93 for the sedan, the M8 is joined by the 8 Series convertible (G14), coupe (G15), and sedan (G16). The build dates for affected M8s and 8 Series vehicles range between October 2022 and February 2023. The Alpina B8 xDrive is listed in the attached document as well.
Twinned with the Toyota GR Supra, the Z4 is recalled to the tune of 479 units produced for the 2022 and 2023 model year in sDrive30i and M40i specifications. The G42 2 Series Coupe and G87 M2 Coupe feature build dates from August 1st, 2022 to February 13th, 2023.
BMW has further issued a delivery stop on the aforementioned vehicles, and BMW isn’t aware of any incidents related to this concern. A notice sent to U.S. dealers reveals that the software won’t be available until July 2023. That’s why the digital key function will be deactivated by dealers despite affected vehicles getting an update for the control unit starting in April 2023.
The 8 Series, Z4, and 2 Series Coupe are all based on the CLAR (CLuster ARchitecture), a platform that underpins pretty much every rear-biased BMW in production today. Although it’s not going to be canned anytime soon because it supports hybrid powertrains, the CLAR will be ultimately discontinued in favor of a dedicated EV platform marketed as the Neue Klasse.
Named after the Neue Klasse family of coupes and sedans from the 1960s and 1970s, the new architecture is due to enter series production in 2025 at the Debrecen assembly plant in Hungary. The San Luis Potosi assembly plant in Mexico will follow suit in 2027.
