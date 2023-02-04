BMW Ramps Up Neue Klasse EV Production at Plant San Luis Potosí With Massive Investment

Many major automotive brands across the globe are adopting electrification. Some are diversifying their range of vehicles with a few electric models, while others, like BMW, are doubling down by creating a whole new series to support electromobility. In order to do that, the Bavarian marque must set in place appropriate production processes. One of BMW's key production sites for EVs is the Plant San Luis Potosí in Mexico, where the company announced that it's investing €800M (about $866M) to support the development of Neue Klasse models.

14 photos