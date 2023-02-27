Lucid's Woes Are a Bad Omen for Tesla

In the automotive industry, nothing has truly changed if we are to look at its core. No matter what they are making, competitors are still fighting tooth and nail to either manufacture fewer vehicles that are more expensive or more cars that are less costly. For electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, keeping this status-quo ongoing means Charles Darwin’s theory about the survival of the fittest is continuing to prevail. That’s bad news for Lucid and Tesla.

17 photos Photo: Lucid on YouTube / Milan Csizmadia on Unsplash / autoevolution edit