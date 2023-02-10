2023 Lucid Air Pure RWD Range and Power Output Revealed in Emails Sent to Customers

As the word keeps spreading out, more and more drivers want EVs. Our world, at the same time, needs zero-tailpipe emission cars. But to accelerate adoption, prices must come down. Many companies can make $150,000+ cars. However, true success lies in manufacturing affordable and reliable EVs. Let’s see Lucid’s solution.
After much speculation, Lucid finally told the world what the single-motor Air Pure RWD is capable of. But it didn’t share the specifics with the press, social media influencers, or on its website. It told prospective customers what they should expect.
As happened with other manufacturers last year and continues to take place with brands like Rivian, Lucid is currently allowing interested buyers to place a refundable deposit of $300. This means that you are not obligated to buy the car you’re interested in, nor can be Lucid held liable for not making the vehicle you placed a reservation for.
The buying process can start once the manufacturer is ready to put the vehicle into production. That’s when you can add or remove options and finalize the preferred build. Only after the Order Agreement is signed, can your car begin its journey on the assembly line. Other payments like taxes or fees will be a part of another document – the final purchase agreement. This is handed to the customer when the vehicle is delivered.
All this matters because Lucid disclosed the Air Pure RWD’s specs in an email sent to prospective buyers who awaited their turn at configuring a sedan they would eventually pay for.
The source shows that the Saudi-owned American automaker is expecting a range of around 406 mi (653 km) which has resulted after tests done in accordance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) rules. The Air Pure RWD puts out 430 hp (436 ps) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. It can accelerate from naught to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.4 seconds. Keep in mind these are figures presented by the manufacturer and have not been independently confirmed yet.
Customers who have not yet made a reservation and are not on Lucid’s emailing list still see that the Air Pure has “up to 480 hp” in rear-wheel-drive configuration. However, that’s the maximum output of the dual-motor all-wheel-drive Pure. The RWD model makes 50 hp (51 ps) less. However, the range and the zero to 60 time are still impressive and do not compromise the EV’s overall capabilities.
The Air Pure RWD is the cheapest Lucid customers can buy now, but it still doesn’t qualify for the updated EV tax credit which sets an MSRP cap of $55,000 for sedans. With no options added, a 2023 Lucid Air Pure RWD costs $87,400 before taxes and fees. The all-wheel-drive model is $5,500 more. However, the manufacturer recently announced an EV tax credit of its own.
By going with the entry-level Pure you’re missing out on a cooler color, 20-inch wheels, a blacked-out interior with an Alcantara headliner, the Dreamdrive Pro advanced driver-assistance system, and the $4,000 21-speaker sound system.
Finally, if you order an Air Pure RWD before June 30, 2023, you’ll enjoy one year of free charging within the Electrify America network. But make sure you read the fine print because Lucid says it’s only available for “reasonable personal use” and doesn’t dive into specifics.
