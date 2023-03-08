The Two Weeks Are Finally Over: Tesla Rolls Out FSD Beta V11.3.1 to Paying Customers

Tesla has ended the dreaded "two-week" period with the wider release of the FSD Beta V11.3.1 software to outside customers. The move comes shortly after the first image leaked on social media, reportedly from a Tesla employee.
Tesla was withholding FSD Beta releases to the public as agreed with the NHTSA in February. At the time, the EV maker was working on the unified stack of its self-driving software, considered the holy grail of automated driving. This has come after Tesla CEO Elon Musk has promised a wide release "in a couple of weeks" or "by the end of the week" so many times that we've lost count. However, the information stream about the FSD V11 software development stopped after Tesla announced its voluntary "OTA recall."
We've anticipated that no new versions would be released until a fix to the problems raised by the NHTSA is ready. And knowing what "two weeks" means for Elon Musk, we wouldn't have expected to see the FSD software catching up soon. However, we underestimated Tesla's desire to accelerate V11 deployment. After an employee leak made the rounds on social media on Monday, things cascaded quickly toward a wider deployment to paying customers.
This is highly unusual, and people expected Tesla to have the V11.3.1 tested by employees for a longer period before finally reaching consumers. A timeframe of two weeks was again expected (no joke this time). However, it appears that Tesla decided to include select beta testers outside of Tesla's wave1 group in a wider-than-expected release of the V11.3.1 software. And with that, more pictures are coming in, showing the new visualizations galore.
The FSD Beta V11.3.1 comes with the 2022.45.10 OTA update, which is now installing on customers' cars. This has allowed people to see the release notes detailing the new features included with this software version. Although this is marked as a "bug-fixing release," it's nothing but. The most important change is that FSD Beta is now working on highways, replacing Navigate on Autopilot.
Since there's a long list of improvements to how FSD Beta handles automated driving, we've attached a video of the release notes below. From the video, we get to see what Tesla has changed to address NHTSA's concerns. First, Tesla claims it improved the decision logic to proceed through or stop at certain yellow lights. This should make yellow light handling more natural and human-like. It also changed the longitudinal slowdown control profile when leading up to stop-sign intersections to make the whole maneuver more natural.
Also, Tesla has changed the speed adjustment logic when entering speed zones by allowing earlier control for detected speed limit signs. It also removed the option for an absolute Speed Limit offset in FSD Beta, and now only a percent-based offset is available. Another issue addressed is the behavior for certain scenarios where the Tesla may maneuver from a turn lane to continue traveling straight. These maneuvers will now be treated as a lane change, where the turn indicator is used to alert other drivers of the Tesla's intent.
We're still waiting for reports from people driving with the new software version installed. Hopefully, the new FSD Beta version will prove as good at tackling highway driving as it is on city streets. As warned earlier, people should not expect miracles, as the new version is still at an early development stage, and bugs are to be expected. Drive safely and be on the lookout for FSD Beta misbehaving.
