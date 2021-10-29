The Serial 1 MOSH/BMX One-Off e-Bike Is Here, Heavy on ‘80s Nostalgia

For the more discerning and well-off rider, Harley Davidson’s spinoff Serial 1 has a new and very exciting proposition: if you can afford it, why not go full custom? The thought that you’d be contributing to a good cause is a bonus. 16 photos



The first entry was



Like its predecessor, the MOSH/BMX goes heavy on nostalgia and style, and on



Customization for the MOSH/BMX includes a high-rise, 9-inch BMX bar with internal cable routing, the two-color fade paintjob, BMX details like the Viscount Dominator saddle, ODI Mushroom grips and bear-trap pedals, Schwalbe Hans Dampf knobby tires, and the front-mounted cargo basket, which sits on a custom stainless-steel rack.



Like the first 1-OFF Series entry, the MOSH/BMX will be auctioned off online and the highest bidder gets to keep it. The Serial 1 broke onto the market last year, offering a four-item range of premium e-bikes that were worthy of the Harley Davidson association. But no one said that customization is limited exclusively to motorcycles or cars so, in August this year, Serial 1 introduced the 1-OFF Series, a series of one-offs (ha!) based on the existing models. Each entry would then be auctioned off.The first entry was the gorgeous MOSH/CHOPPER , which was based on the MOSH/CTY production model and ended up selling for the eye-watering amount of $14,200. This should give you an idea of what to expect with the second auction – and second release in the custom series: the MOSH/BMX.Like its predecessor, the MOSH/BMX goes heavy on nostalgia and style, and on premium components . It’s inspired by the BMX bikes of the early 1980s and was also constructed by Warren Heir, Jr. and Kendall Lutchman at JR’s Fabrication and Welding in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Based on the same MOSH/CTY, it features a 250W Brose S Mag brushless motor that delivers 90 Nm (66 lb-ft) of torque, a 529Wh integrated battery, Gates Carbon Drive belt, hydraulic disk brakes, and internally routed cables and wiring for a sleek, clean look.Customization for the MOSH/BMX includes a high-rise, 9-inch BMX bar with internal cable routing, the two-color fade paintjob, BMX details like the Viscount Dominator saddle, ODI Mushroom grips and bear-trap pedals, Schwalbe Hans Dampf knobby tires, and the front-mounted cargo basket, which sits on a custom stainless-steel rack.Like the first 1-OFF Series entry, the MOSH/BMX will be auctioned off online and the highest bidder gets to keep it. The event kicks off today and will close at 5 PM MDT on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Proceeds go to the just keep livin Foundation, actor Matthew McConaughey’s non-profit that works with high-school students and aims to provide them with tools for more active and healthier lives.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

load press release