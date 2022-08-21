The Savannah Hybrid E-Bike Is As Beefed Up As You Can Get for Its Price: Has Massive Range

Folks, the Savannah Hybrid Runner (HR) is an electric bicycle designed and built by the crew over at Frey Bike. If this name is new to you, don't worry; by the time we're done here today, you may find yourself picking up the phone and giving old Frey a call. Yeah, the HR may just be the rather affordable e-bike we've been looking for, and a lot of that has to do with the market research Frey pours into each design they spit out.
For example, the HR is a machine designed to achieve much more than just carry you to and home from work; this is a downright explorer. With that in mind, Frey shapes each HR with the use of 6061 aluminum, and the result is a bike that looks rather bulky if you ask me. Then again, that bulk has a whole lot to do with the level of abuse you should expose this EV too.
this beast, and while it may sound like a tad more than most manufacturers are asking for such machines, the HR really comes across as packing a capable punch. For example, the motor that the HR has mounted to the rear wheel is from Bafang. While you may think Bafang isn't a good enough motor manufacturer, just know that they've been in the e-bike game since before these trinkets were so big, not to mention that the gear they put out is considered more budget-friendly.
This is also one of the main reasons why the HR can feature a 1,000-watt motor for this price. Yes, future owners have the possibility of choosing their preferred power level, and that's not the end of this story either. Another reason why that down tube is so large is that it houses a 1,008-watt-hour battery. What does this mean for riders and would-be explorers? It means up to 200 kilometers (124 miles) of range. That's insane coming out of a bike that weighs 29.5 kilograms (60.5 pounds equipped with the 1,000-watt motor). With a max payload of 150 kilograms (331 pounds), you can bring along another 120 kilograms (265 pounds) of rider and cargo.
And no, we're still not finished with this one. Another benefit of owning this trinket is that you'll unlock the ability to explore lost and forgotten lands like never before. While the range already hinted at this ability, the HR can also be loaded to the teeth with racks, lights, and other cargo-carrying gear to help you get to those nooks and crannies you found on your map. Once you're done with the extended weekend, leave the racks mounted to the e-bike and go grocery shopping or carry your MacBook to work.
Honestly, I've been writing about e-bikes for some time now, and rarely have I found one that boasts the gear and numbers that the Hybrid Runner showcases. That alone is worth a few minutes of consideration if you're in the market for an e-bike.
