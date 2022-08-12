Chimera BMX Beastie With "As Much Horsepower per Pound as a Corvette" Is Available To Buy

Lightweight but packing “as much horsepower per pound as a Corvette”, the Chimera electric BMX is advertised as a hybrid of a nimble bike and a powerful motorcycle. And now, it is finally available to order.
I stumbled upon the Chimera electric BMX last month and I have to admit I was impressed by this titanium beast with its 3,800W inrunner motor with a peak power of 5,000W. And the fact that all that power is packed into a light two-wheeler that can easily fit into a hatchback and be carried up a flight of stairs, makes it even more attractive. But back when I covered the bike, it wasn’t yet available to order and there were still specs to be unveiled.
Assembled on American soil, in Los Angeles, California, the bike boasts of making you feel like you’re on a regular BMX but turns into a light, easy-to-handle “motorcycle” once you hit the throttle. The Chimera features a titanium, rust-proof frame and titanium fork and handlebars, which the manufacturer claims help it achieve a power-to-weight ratio unparalleled in the e-bike world.
Available in two versions, the Standard one and the Founder’s Edition one, the Chimera weighs 37.2 lb (16.8 kg) and 35.4 lb (16 kg), respectively, depending on which version you opt for. This is the weight of the bike with the battery included. The BMX is equipped with 24”x2.3” tires, Magura MT5/MT4 brakes, an aluminum chainwheel, and uses titanium bolts on the Founder’s Edition.
What turns the nimble Chimera BMX into a motorcycle is the 5,000W inrunner motor with 3,800W of continuous power. The e-bike uses what the manufacturer describes as an in-house developed, high-drive motorization system that is light, easy to use, and powerful at the same time. The wheeler can top a speed of 35 mph (56 kph) and goes from 0 to 30 mph (48 kph) in five seconds. As for the weight of the motor, it tips the scales at just 3.3 lb (1.5 kg).
We don’t have a range estimate for the Chimera, with the manufacturer only specifying that the e-bike packs a 52V/8.4Ah battery.
Easy access to the settings of the e-bike is offered via a sleek, custom app, which connects with one click, offering riders valuable data and letting them customize things like throttle responsiveness, the top speed, and more.
The Chimera electric BMX is now live on Indiegogo, with the Standard version being priced at $4,200 and the Founder’s Edition at $5,300. The estimated shipping date for both is July 2023.
Assembled on American soil, in Los Angeles, California, the bike boasts of making you feel like you’re on a regular BMX but turns into a light, easy-to-handle “motorcycle” once you hit the throttle. The Chimera features a titanium, rust-proof frame and titanium fork and handlebars, which the manufacturer claims help it achieve a power-to-weight ratio unparalleled in the e-bike world.
Available in two versions, the Standard one and the Founder’s Edition one, the Chimera weighs 37.2 lb (16.8 kg) and 35.4 lb (16 kg), respectively, depending on which version you opt for. This is the weight of the bike with the battery included. The BMX is equipped with 24”x2.3” tires, Magura MT5/MT4 brakes, an aluminum chainwheel, and uses titanium bolts on the Founder’s Edition.
What turns the nimble Chimera BMX into a motorcycle is the 5,000W inrunner motor with 3,800W of continuous power. The e-bike uses what the manufacturer describes as an in-house developed, high-drive motorization system that is light, easy to use, and powerful at the same time. The wheeler can top a speed of 35 mph (56 kph) and goes from 0 to 30 mph (48 kph) in five seconds. As for the weight of the motor, it tips the scales at just 3.3 lb (1.5 kg).
We don’t have a range estimate for the Chimera, with the manufacturer only specifying that the e-bike packs a 52V/8.4Ah battery.
Easy access to the settings of the e-bike is offered via a sleek, custom app, which connects with one click, offering riders valuable data and letting them customize things like throttle responsiveness, the top speed, and more.
The Chimera electric BMX is now live on Indiegogo, with the Standard version being priced at $4,200 and the Founder’s Edition at $5,300. The estimated shipping date for both is July 2023.