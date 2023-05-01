The Rolls-Royce CC: Crashed Cullinan Goes Through Carwash

Some say the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the best luxury
SUV crossover ever made. Others would go for a re-bodied Volkswagen Touareg with chassis enhancements and new engines, which is known as the Bentley Bentayga (ahem, Lamborghini Urus, too). In contrast, some purists still think the Range Rover is the ultimate machine in its class.
The Goodwood company's first-ever high-riding vehicle is five years old, and during this time, it has boosted the brand's sales, allowing them to rub shoulders with the likes of Bentley and Land Rover (and Mercedes-Maybach if you are into re-badged GLSes). With so many Cullinans out there, it is only logical that some were modified to the teeth, whereas others remain bone-stock with the occasional exception comprising a set of aftermarket wheels and some other bits and bobs.
At the other end of the chart lie the copies that were crashed, like the one embedded in the clip down below. Shared by supercar.fails a few days ago, the video is only a few seconds long, and it shows the white Rolls-Royce Cullinan going through a carwash with a beat-up back end. Pieces of the bumper are hanging off, and the tailgate has seen much better days. But what's the point of washing a bruised-up machine? Why? Probably because it was about to enter the body shop to regain its shine.
Due to the filming angle, it is impossible to tell if it has suffered other damages, but since the brake lights are on, we think it is still drivable. Thus, the V12 engine is still functioning because it does rock a twelve-banger that breathes air from behind the imposing grille. It is a 6.75-liter mill with two turbos, pumping out 562 hp (570 ps/419 kW). The thrust stands at 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). Every petrolhead and their pet will tell you that it's not polite to ask a Rolls-Royce how fast it is. Nevertheless, we can reveal that it can deal with the zero to sixty-two miles per hour (0-97 kph) sprint in a little over five seconds. The Cullinan's top speed is electronically capped at 155 mph (250 kph).
The sticker price on a brand-new 2023 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is $355,000 in our market. Mind you, that's before factoring in the expensive options and the dealer's greed in the form of additional fees. As a result, you know that the repair will be anything but cheap, don't you? We do not know if the insurance will cover it, where the accident occurred, and where, but if you do, please drop a line below and cast more light on it. After all, it is not every day that we get to see a crashed Cullinan going through a carwash.
At the other end of the chart lie the copies that were crashed, like the one embedded in the clip down below. Shared by supercar.fails a few days ago, the video is only a few seconds long, and it shows the white Rolls-Royce Cullinan going through a carwash with a beat-up back end. Pieces of the bumper are hanging off, and the tailgate has seen much better days. But what's the point of washing a bruised-up machine? Why? Probably because it was about to enter the body shop to regain its shine.
Due to the filming angle, it is impossible to tell if it has suffered other damages, but since the brake lights are on, we think it is still drivable. Thus, the V12 engine is still functioning because it does rock a twelve-banger that breathes air from behind the imposing grille. It is a 6.75-liter mill with two turbos, pumping out 562 hp (570 ps/419 kW). The thrust stands at 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). Every petrolhead and their pet will tell you that it's not polite to ask a Rolls-Royce how fast it is. Nevertheless, we can reveal that it can deal with the zero to sixty-two miles per hour (0-97 kph) sprint in a little over five seconds. The Cullinan's top speed is electronically capped at 155 mph (250 kph).
The sticker price on a brand-new 2023 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is $355,000 in our market. Mind you, that's before factoring in the expensive options and the dealer's greed in the form of additional fees. As a result, you know that the repair will be anything but cheap, don't you? We do not know if the insurance will cover it, where the accident occurred, and where, but if you do, please drop a line below and cast more light on it. After all, it is not every day that we get to see a crashed Cullinan going through a carwash.