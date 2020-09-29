The Qoros Milestone Concept Brings Cybertruck Angularity to Sedans of the Future

New Phone Call Problem Now Causing Trouble on Android Auto

The 2020 edition of the Beijing Auto Show is now underway, and Chinese maker Qoros is keeping its promise to unveil a “prophetic” new concept that will heavily influence upcoming electric sedans under the Qoros brand. 17 photos



Qoros came onto the market in 2007, with big plans to expand internationally right after breaking onto the Chinese segment. A damper came onto these plans with underwhelming sales so, for the time being, Qoros’ focus is local. Next year, it will be coming out with two new electric sedans, and they will carry some of the design language found in Milestone.



Unveiled at the aforementioned Beijing Auto Show, Milestone features what Qoros calls “square / cubic aesthetic” but what would best be described as the same angularity seen on the



While angular, Milestone is also incredibly curvy.



However, it’s the tech inside that makes the Milestone… well, a milestone. The retractable steering wheel and sliding front seats allow for maximizing space in a 2-person configuration in full autonomous mode. By touching a button on the wheel, the entire windshield turns into a giant screen, so passengers can lean back and relax. There are screens on the inside of the doors as well, just in case the massive one in front isn’t enough.



The doors on the Milestone also represent a novelty factor. They open by hand gesture, sliding slightly towards the exterior and then all the way to the side. For an extra dose of coolness, the headlights and taillights have been infused with the same square aesthetic, so they resemble the framing of a picture, with the Milestone being the picture itself.



Here is the Qoros presentation of Milestone, which is predictably packed with gorgeous models in futuristic getups, set against booming music.



