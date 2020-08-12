Former Porsche Designer Pinky Lai Patents New Supercar Design in Japan

The Audi AI Trail Can and Will Deliver a Sensational Off-Road Experience

Even though he has a truly unforgettable name, there aren’t many people who can pinpoint the exact time when they first heard of car designer Pinky Lai. 8 photos



After that he also had a short and fruitful stint at BMW, where he was in charge of penning the E36 generation of the BMW 3 Series.



By far Pinky Lai’s most successful work took place at



With such an impressive resume you’d think that Pinky Lai’s next job would be with another German carmaker, or at least a global one, but so far that hasn’t been the case as far as we know.



What has become known recently is that the Hong Kong designer may be working on a mid-engine supercar, with some initial sketches having been patented earlier this year.



AutoWeek Netherlands were the first to dug up the design patents, which were posted on the



The patents only say that they were submitted by the designer himself, so they could symbolize a personal project for Lai.



Apart from the mid-engine layout there is no clue as to what will power the finished product except the two ‘fuel caps,’ one on each side of the car. We speculate that the production model may be a plug-in hybrid supercar of some kind, not unlike the



In fact, the general outline of the car is pretty reminiscent of the 918 Spyder, which may or may not mean that it could be a coach-built version of it.



