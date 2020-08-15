The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet Is the Real Star of Drake’s New Video

5 Stop Jumping Out of Moving Cars For That #InMyFeelings Challenge

Canadian rapper Drake leads a baller lifestyle, even at those times when he’s slightly faking it for attention – like that time when he claimed he’d bought his own private jet in cash. 7 photos



Still, Drake is loaded and he wants you to know it. The guy sleeps on a Swiss handmade mattress that costs $400,000, so naturally, he will want the best that money can buy in terms of cars. This one he probably can’t or doesn’t own (yet), but at the very least he got to drive it: the



Drake dropped the video on Friday and, as expected, it’s packed with luxury stuff. If the sight of Drake’s luscious lips isn’t doing it for you, the two Mercedes-Maybach concepts / prototypes will surely do: Drake was able to secure both the blue model and the ruby red one to appear in the video. He only drives the blue one, but that alone is incredible.



Unveiled in 2016 and making its official debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in 2017, Vision is a most stunning, visually impressive and luxurious prototype. With an Art-Deco inspired body, its futuristic interior brings to mind comparisons with a luxury yacht and an alien spaceship at the same time. It is painted Nautical Blue Metallic and has chrome accents and ice blue accent lighting.



The Vision comes with a 750 hp, fully-electric, four-motor drivetrain, an estimated range of 310 miles (500 km) and a top speed electronically limited at 155 mph (250 kph). It was designed as one-off a study into the future of electrification for luxury cars, so there never were plans to turn it into a production car.



Here’s Drake getting to pretend like it’s his own personal ride.



