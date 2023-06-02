The Only Air Taxi Created by a Famous Car Designer Makes Its Public Debut

Hundreds of eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) are engaging in the highly-anticipated AAM (advanced air mobility) race worldwide. Every design claims to offer a unique advantage that makes it better than the rest. Prosperity I is most likely the only electric air taxi envisioned by a legendary designer in the automotive world, and it will reveal itself to the public this month.
Aviation enthusiasts with a marked interest in AAM technology will be happy to know that the famous Paris Air Show is making a comeback. After four years of absence, it's finally returning in 2023. Starting June 19, in Le Bourget, France, visitors will get the chance to take a closer look at some of the coolest eVTOLs, which are this year's edition’s main focus.
An electric air vehicle showing up for the first time at the Paris Air Show is Prosperity I, the flagship of AutoFlight, headquartered in Germany. The air mobility company will present its eVTOL to the industry for the first time, even revealing the full design of the cabin interior.
Prosperity I is one of the eVTOLs truly worth admiring in person, and that's because it was designed by none other than Frank Stephenson. A living legend, the Moroccan-born American designer has worked with some of the top names in the automotive industry, including Ford, BMW, and Ferrari.
AutoFlight is the only AAM company to have its eVTOL designed by someone considered one of the best automotive designers of all time. The upcoming event in France will be a unique opportunity to admire all the details of this memorable design.
Still, Prosperity I isn't just about luxurious design, promising exceptional performance also. Earlier this year, it set the record for the longest eVTOL flight in the world. Back in February, the AutoFlight eVTOL covered 155.5 miles (250.3 km) on a single flight, surpassing the Californian Joby Aviation, which had previously set a record of 154 miles (248 km) in 2021.
Prosperity 1 stayed in the air for one hour and 38 minutes, flying on a predefined flight track with no pilot onboard (it was controlled from the ground).
The milestone test flight came after hundreds of successful tests focusing on the transition phase, the primary challenge for all eVTOLs.
The Augsburg-based company will build its eVTOLs in China and has strong ties to Asia. Its most important customer so far is a new airline in Singapore that plans to operate electric air taxis exclusively, which has ordered 200 units of the Prosperity I. The upcoming Paris Air Show at the end of June is likely to attract many more customers worldwide. Who wouldn't want a record-breaking electric aircraft created by one of the most famous automotive designers?
