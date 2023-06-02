YouTube Launches in Android Cars, Still No Reason to Block It on Android Auto

It's happening, folks! The YouTube app has finally launched in Android Automotive-powered cars after the original announcement made by Google at I/O a few weeks ago.
The latest Polestar OTA update for the Polestar 2 brings access to the YouTube app, allowing drivers to watch videos while parked or charging.
Needless to say, the application is blocked when the vehicle is moving, as watching YouTube while in motion could become a major and potentially fatal source of distraction.
Now that YouTube is making its debut in the automotive world, I still can't find any reason to block the application on Android Auto.
YouTube on Android Auto has long been a top feature request, but Google has always ignored this idea for whatever reason. Like on Android Automotive, YouTube on Android Auto can be blocked when the vehicle starts moving – Google already has the necessary means to make this happen, as a similar concept is currently used for the keyboard experience on Android Auto.
When you type an address in Google Maps or Waze, for example, the vehicle must be parked. The moment you start moving, the keyboard is locked, forcing drivers to switch to voice input for the whole thing. As such, YouTube can be allowed only when the vehicle is not moving and then be blocked if Android Auto determines that the car is no longer parked.
Google has so far remained tight-lipped as to whether it plans to bring YouTube to Android Auto, but critics believe it won't, as the company wants to use the YouTube app as an incentive to move to Android Automotive.
Polestar's P2.9 also includes significant upgrades to the Range Assistant app, such as improved algorithms for instant consumption and projected range. The latter is based on a more realistic analysis of the driving style, the ambient conditions, and the vehicle load, eventually letting you know precisely how long you can drive before stopping for a charge.
Last but not least, Polestar is also adding CarPlay improvements that previously debuted in Volvo cars powered by Android Automotive. Apple Maps navigation is now available in the driver display, while the home screen tile now shows Play/Pause and Next/Previous buttons, as well as Now Playing information.
This is a massive update for Polestar owners, and if you drive an EV powered by Android Automotive, expect the YouTube app to make its way to your cabin in the coming weeks or months as well. Google announced this app debut with much fanfare at its developer conference, so it's now just a matter of time until YouTube goes live in all AAOS vehicles. As for Android Auto users, the only thing they get on the YouTube front is the super-frustrating uncertainty.
