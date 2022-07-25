Volvo's New OTA Update Targets iPhone Users With One Important Added Functionality

Volvo has been releasing OTA (over-the-air) updates in their new vehicles on a regular basis for well over a year now, since the beginning of 2021, making them smarter and better to use overall. The latest is on its way, the Swedish automaker says, and will be available in different markets.
According to Volvo, the most recent OTA update will be deployed in 14 new markets, including the United Kingdom. Among the new functionalities, they mentioned a single one, which is the much-desired Apple CarPlay.
Drivers will be able to connect their iPhone to the vehicle via the USB port and access various apps on the Android-based infotainment system. The company says that “iPhone users will feel even more at home in their Volvo car” with this added gizmo, which is the latest in a long stream of over-the-air updates released for their vehicles.
“Through over-the-air updates, we can make sure that our customers can enjoy new features quickly and easily,” said Volvo’s Chief of Connected Experience, Sanela Ibrovic. “It also means that a new Volvo car is no longer at its finest as it rolls off the factory floor, but keeps improving as we launch additional updates.”
The latest update comes around three months after the one released in April, which has improved in excess of 197,000 vehicles, the auto firm claims. Reaching owners in 34 markets, including Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, New Zealand, Taiwan, and India, it has brought not only new functionalities, but has also improved the energy management.
Volvo expects the volume of cars covered by over-the-air updates to grow with every new release. From a model standpoint, the OTA updates that improve functionality comprise their entire lineup. The S60, V60, and XC90 joined the family earlier this year, and previously, the S90, V90, C40, XC40, and XC60 were already enjoying it.
