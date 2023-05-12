Google Slowly Making Android Automotive Cooler Than Android Auto

Android Automotive was announced in March 2017, but it's not a secret that its adoption has made little progress in the last few years.
While Polestar and Volvo have spearheaded the push for Android Automotive, Google hasn’t necessarily convinced carmakers to adopt the operating system en masse. Honda, Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC, and Renault are some of the biggest names who have already joined forces with Google to bring the OS to their cars, and the search giant believes the adoption will double by the end of the year.
The Mountain View-based company is already working around the clock on improving Android Automotive despite the rather slow adoption.
This year's I/O event served as living proof of Google's commitment to improving Android Automotive in the long term. Features like YouTube support, smart message replies, and games improve Android Automotive in terms of communications and entertainment, eventually giving it a major lead over Android Auto.
Android Auto vs. Android Automotive
Android Auto and Android Automotive are two separate platforms, and while the naming approach might be confusing for some users, they define different systems with distinctive capabilities.
On the one hand, Android Auto is Google's smartphone projection system. It's a CarPlay alternative, so everything that runs on the screen is powered by the mobile device itself. As such, the Android device must be connected to the head unit in the car at all times. A compatible media receiver is required as well.
Android Automotive is a fully featured operating system, so instead of relying on a mobile phone to do its magic, it's installed in the car at the hardware level. As such, Android Automotive is in charge of the entire infotainment system, providing one-tap access to music, navigation, and everything else.
Because it's the native software powering the infotainment capabilities, Android Automotive also comes with more advanced features, including deeper integration into the vehicle. Google Assistant can control systems like air conditioning, so drivers can adjust the temperature in the cabin using their voice.
The new improvements
Android Auto has long been Google's superstar, and Google's latest statistics prove its adoption has been improving steadily lately.
Over 200 million cars will be running Android Auto by the end of the year, Google says, with the redesigned UI, also known as Coolwalk, to make its way to all devices in 2023.
But now it's time for Android Automotive to get more love, and the I/O announcement witnessed the debut of several big features.
The first of them is the YouTube app. Already available in cars from Polestar and Volvo, the YouTube app will let users watch videos when the vehicle is parked. YouTube support has long been a top feature request for Android Auto as well, but Google has so far ignored the whole thing. As such, Android Automotive will get YouTube exclusively, and unfortunately, there's no indication that Android Auto support is planned.
At some level, there's nothing that could block Google from launching YouTube on Android Auto. The app can still be blocked when the vehicle starts moving, just like the whole thing works right now for typing. But at first glance, Google just wants to keep YouTube exclusive as an incentive for carmakers and customers to choose its OS.
The Mountain View-based search behemoth also announced games for Android Automotive. For the first time, owners of cars powered by Google's OS will be able to play games, not while driving but only when the vehicle is parked. This approach makes perfect sense, given the driver's eyes are supposed to be aimed at the road all the time, but the games would certainly come in handy when waiting to pick up the kids from school.
If you've used Android Auto before, you probably know already that games have been available on the platform for some time. Google is just trying to take the best of Android Auto and bring it to Android Automotive. At some level, this makes Android Auto a donor platform or, as some people call it, a testing environment that gives Google the opportunity of trying out its ideas before they're mature enough for an operating system like Android Automotive.
Another feature that seems to support this approach is the smart message reply support powered by Google Assistant. Thanks to this feature, which will also make its way to Android Automotive this year, users will be provided with relevant reply suggestions according to the messages they receive while driving. If someone sends you a text to ask you out, Google Assistant will suggest answers that make sense, and with just a tap, you can respond to the message without picking up the phone.
This feature is already live on Android Auto, but it's now migrating to Android Automotive.
Eventually, there's no doubt Google wants to make Android Automotive the top choice for carmakers and drivers worldwide. The push takes time, but with improvements like these, Android Automotive has a solid chance to gain market share quickly.