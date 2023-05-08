German eVTOL Jet Starts Tests at Europe’s Largest Wind Tunnel

Every eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) out there claims to have remarkable capabilities that set it apart from all the others. In the case of Lilium, a Germany-based manufacturer, it's an even bolder claim. The company has introduced its aircraft as the first high-speed eVTOL jet in the world. This month brings another milestone in the development process, with a prototype of this innovative aircraft kicking off testing at a prestigious wind tunnel.

7 photos Photo: Lilium