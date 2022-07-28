The Next iPhone Update Hides a Little Surprise for CarPlay Users

Earlier this year at WWDC, Apple released some pretty exciting CarPlay news, announcing a major overhaul of the app that would essentially take over all the screens inside a vehicle.
This new-generation version of CarPlay is projected to become available on the very first cars in late 2023, and without a doubt, it’ll be a turning point for Apple’s app as a whole.
In the meantime, there’s little happening on the “standard” CarPlay front.
Apple, for example, is unlocking some new app categories for CarPlay, but other than that, the company isn’t bringing anything too exciting as part of its next operating system update.
But as it turns out, iOS 16 will include a trio of new wallpapers for CarPlay, with each image featuring both a light and a dark mode. The photos have been spotted in the latest iOS 16 beta build, so Apple has already started the testing to make sure everything is working properly ahead of the production launch of this new operating system update.
Needless to say, the addition of three standard wallpapers isn’t necessarily the news CarPlay users are waiting for in terms of such customizations.
For now, however, it’s pretty clear that Apple isn’t exactly interested in making this happen for CarPlay users. Given that CarPlay improvements are tied to iOS updates, new customization options would obviously take a lot of time to go live, so you’d better not hold your breath for such news for the time being.
iOS 16 is currently available as a beta for both developers and public testers. Based on Apple’s typical release calendar, the stable version should start rolling out to the supported iPhones in September this year.
