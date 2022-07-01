CarPlay Is Getting Ready for the Biggest New Feature in a Very Long Time

While all eyes seem to be on the next-generation CarPlay, which is scheduled to launch on new cars in late 2023, the existing version that’s already on the vehicles on the road is also getting some pretty exciting improvements.
Apple already confirmed at its developer conference last month that it’s bringing new app categories to CarPlay, and now a new report from Reuters includes additional information on how exactly the company wants to expand its driving-optimized experience in this direction.
More specifically, the Cupertino-based tech giant is currently working with partners across the state on the necessary integration that would make it possible for drivers to pay for fuel right from the CarPlay screen.
The project seems to be in a rather advanced stage, as some gas station chains have already agreed to adopt the necessary technology to allow for CarPlay payments. HF Sinclair, for instance, which has approximately 1,600 stations across the States, says it’ll be among the first to allow CarPlay fuel payments, especially as drivers would be able to find a nearby station and navigate directly to it.
At this point, it’s not exactly clear how the whole process is going to work, but obviously, the payment will take place via Apple Pay, the integrated payment system that’s bundled with the iPhone. It will use credit cards that are stored in the Wallet, as Apple needs and wants to make the experience as smooth as possible.
The new feature will arrive in the fall as part of the next major operating system update for the iPhone. iOS 16 is already available as a developer preview, but on the other hand, the new CarPlay capabilities aren’t ready just yet, especially as the fuel payments require gas stations themselves to support the feature.
Unfortunately, it’ll probably take much longer to see the same feature rolling out in non-U.S. markets, but we’ll probably find out more about this when iOS 16 launches in September.
