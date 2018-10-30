5 Emu-Killing Driver in Viral Video Identified as The Son of a Police Officer

The Most Australian Road Rage Incident Isn’t What You Expect It to Be

It’s long been established that all kinds of wildlife forms in Australia, be they insect, bird or animal, are out to kill you . Yes, even the cute ones. 5 photos



The video was captured on the road in the outback by the passenger in the car, and then posted to the Facebook page



Sadly, neither the video nor the poster offers any indication as to what started the altercation. In fact, the video begins halfway into it, with the lizard already angry, with its mouth open, threatening the motorist to back away.



And that’s exactly what the dude does. He runs away, trying to escape the little guy’s wrath and eventually ends up back into the car. As one commenter puts it, “Man running from wildlife while wearing thongs, could this get any more Australian?”



Other commenters (obviously not from Australia) wonder out loud about the existence of cute little “dinosaurs,” while other residents testify to the viciousness of these lizards when threatened. In fact, a simple Google or YouTube search will show that these creatures, though small and apparently cute, are quite fearless when they believe they’re in danger and will attack a human without hesitation.



Whether this particular driver did anything to make the lizard feel this way, we’ll probably never know. But you can bet he will think twice before getting out of his car when he sees another one.



