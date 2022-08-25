The Most Ambitious Waze Feature Is Being Retired Because of Obvious Reasons

While many people think Waze is just a navigation app whose purpose is to find a faster route to a defined destination, the Google-owned solution does so much more.
And one of its less-explored sides is a carpooling service, also available as a stand-alone application, that allows users in certain markets, including Brazil and the United States, to share the same ride to a common destination.
The carpooling capabilities went live back in 2016, and obviously, it used the magic of Waze to get people to their destinations in a much more effective way while also reducing the number of vehicles on the road at the same time.
This goal was as ambitious as possible, especially because Waze hoped the technology would come in handy to people forced to stick with the classic commuting schedule and therefore help ease the traffic during rush hours.
But the health crisis that started in 2020 turned carpooling into a less popular concept, especially as most people now feel safer driving their own cars. Furthermore, the changing trends in terms of work schedules, with more people relying on remote work than ever, also make carpooling a rather unnecessary solution.
As a result, Waze is shutting down its carpooling service, with the company explaining that the retirement would begin in September and will take place gradually until later this year, when the app will be completely removed from both the Android and iPhone app stores.
At this point, it’s not yet clear if Waze wants to keep carpooling an option for its full app, but the company doesn’t necessarily see this approach as a way to outsmart traffic. Investing in the fully featured version of Waze, on the other hand, seems to be the top priority, especially as the number of cars on the road has skyrocketed after the lockdowns were lifted.
