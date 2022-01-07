The Monthly Payment on This 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is More Than Some Mortgages

The average price of a new house in the USA is between $320,000 and $420,000, with mortgage payments and interest depending on where you live. We don't know how many mortgages the monthly finance payment of this 2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S dwarfs, but it sure is substantial. Let's see what makes it work over $300 grand.
Firstly, 2019 and into the 2020 model year was a bit of a watershed year for Porsche and the 911. Starting in 2019, the venerable 991.2 generation 911s were ready to give way to the successor 992. The production at Porsche's Stuttgart factory transitioned to the 992 construction by the year's end. The 991.2 was done with production by December 2019 with the 911 Speedster, making this last run of 2019 991.2 the last of their kind ever made.
911s are notorious for not looking very different between successive generations. But the best way to tell the difference between the newer and the older variants is to look under the hood. The 991.2 S and S Cabriolet models sported a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine most often paired to a seven-speed Porsche PDK automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
Although some 991.2 911 Ss did come sporting either six or seven-speed manual gearboxes. 992 911s did away with this in favor of engines ranging from 3.0-liter and 3.7-liter twin-turbo boxer engines and a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter engine, all in the flat-six format, with the latter coming in 2021.
Apart from being a member of the lauded final year of the 991.2, this 2019 Turbo S, listed by McGovern Automotive Group, has a color arrangement that genuinely makes it stand out from the crowd. The exterior color is Carrara White with a dark black leather interior with matching black alloy wheels. It all comes together to form a package instantly recognizable as a 911 but with an aggressive aesthetic that is hard to match.
Apart from the colors, there are lots of technological bits and pieces on this final group of 991.2 911s that merit its status as a rear-engined luxury sports car. There are things like a premium black leather material on the seat covers, a convertible power roof, parking sensors, reverse camera, navigation and entertainment via a Bluetooth-capable touch screen, the Porsche Communication Management system, and the remote keyless entry.
By itself, this 911 should have been worth the $200,000 price tag that most other slightly used 991.2 911s wind up being sold for. But you take that exclusive final model year of the 991.2 with all its power and looks, and you have a package that's more likely to appreciate in value than most supercars that this example is contemporaries with. The "exclusive series" badging throughout the exterior and the cabin must add a few grand to the price by itself It's for sale for $319,000 before taxes and fees via Porsche South Shore in Freeport, New York.
