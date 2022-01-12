The Magnificent Superyacht of One of the Richest Arabs of All Time Is up for Grabs

Some of the world’s wealthiest people like to always try new toys and check out the shiniest ones, while others can stay faithful to a particular yacht, private jet, or car, for decades. This was the case for one of the richest and most influential Arab personalities, Mohammed Alshaya, whose magnificent superyacht remained in his property until he passed away.
One of the biggest superyachts currently on the market, Mirgab VI was custom-built a decade ago, at the prestigious Royal Hakvoort shipyard, for a very special customer. Mohammed Alshaya is not only one of the world’s top billionaires (his net worth exceeded $7 billion), and one of the richest Arabs of all times, but a businessman who left his mark on the entire Gulf region.
Considered a key player in Kuwait’s commercial rebirth, and a retail industry pioneer in the Gulf area, his entrepreneurial success inspired an entire generation. His name is linked to the founding of the National Bank of Kuwait, and his huge company, the Alshaya Group, represents world-famous brands such as H&M and Starbucks.
Such a remarkable personality could only have a spectacular yacht. The 160-footer (49 meters), with naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design, and interiors by Glade Johnson, this luxurious vessel not only looks longer than it actually is, but also boasts seven staterooms, plus an additional one that can be turned into a massage room, which is an unprecedented layout for a boat its size.
The most striking feature of Mirgab VI is its ultra-sumptuous appearance. The most precious woods and marbles, such as Sapelli mahogany and honey onyx, were used to create an Art Deco-inspired interior, with decadent mother of pearl inserts, joinery with gold plating, and mirror inlays, throughout. A glass elevator, plus an elegant staircase, connect the four decks. Located on the sun deck, the stunning owner’s suite features crystal accents, and offers access to a private terrace.
Up to 12 guests can enjoy Mirgab VI’s lavish living areas, with two outdoor dining lounges, a generous main saloon, and a swimming platform with access to the vessel’s water toys. In addition to its classic elegance, Mirgab VI was also equipped with the latest entertainment technology, and its twin engines ensure a cruising speed of 12.5 knots (14 mph/23 kph).
Alshaya’s gorgeous superyacht turned heads when it arrived at the Cannes Festival each year, and is ready to do so again, with its new owner. Mirgab VI is available at Fraser Yachts, for almost $30 million (€ 25 million).
