British Millionaire’s Yacht Is Crazy Glamorous, Comes With a Huge Rotating Sun Pad

When luxury real estate millionaires are customizing a yacht, the result has to be amazing. Initially owned by the famous Candy brothers, who sold ultra-expensive properties to celebrities, this dazzling yacht was meant to turn heads with an incredibly opulent interior that screams “rich.”
Although it’s more than a decade old, the Sealyon is one of the most stunning luxury vessels on the market. Its second name (the first one was Candyscape II) is derived from the name of its new owner, property mogul Anthony Lyons. After being named one of the youngest successful businessmen in the UK, he treated himself to this unique party boat.
The Candy brothers, together with the world-famous Espen Oeino Design, went all out when creating the interior of this 203-footer (62 meters), built by Italian yard Viareggio SuperYachts (VSY). On the huge sun deck that extends over 50% of the entire surface, the typical helipad was replaced with a revolving circular sunbed. There’s also enough room for a spa pool, a central bar, and a dining table that can sit up to 20.
All the living spaces are jaw-dropping luxurious, with huge windows and a glass elevator that connects the decks. The lobby floors have built-in motion sensors, for automatic misting and the main salon boasts a self-playing piano worth over $100,000. In addition to the high-end onboard gym, guests can also enjoy a large media room with a 103” TV screen.
Sealyon’s master suite is perhaps the most glamorous one ever seen on a yacht. It doesn’t just boast a panoramic 180-degree view and a walk-in wardrobe, but also a large bathroom with a spa bath and shower. Both of these, like all the other six bathrooms, comes with waterproof TVs and Lalique glass taps. One of them is even lined in leather from antique Louis Vuitton suitcases. Of course, precious materials such as marbles, exotic woods, and silk are used throughout.
Destined for the most glamorous VIP parties, the Sealyon also comes with a huge water toy selection, including professional diving equipment.
Despite its stunning qualities, it looks like the British tycoon is ready to move on to something else. Although its value dropped significantly (it was estimated at $75 million when owned by the Candy brothers), the Sealyon is listed for sale over at Y.CO for $33.5 million – still a whopping amount for a statement yacht.
The Candy brothers, together with the world-famous Espen Oeino Design, went all out when creating the interior of this 203-footer (62 meters), built by Italian yard Viareggio SuperYachts (VSY). On the huge sun deck that extends over 50% of the entire surface, the typical helipad was replaced with a revolving circular sunbed. There’s also enough room for a spa pool, a central bar, and a dining table that can sit up to 20.
All the living spaces are jaw-dropping luxurious, with huge windows and a glass elevator that connects the decks. The lobby floors have built-in motion sensors, for automatic misting and the main salon boasts a self-playing piano worth over $100,000. In addition to the high-end onboard gym, guests can also enjoy a large media room with a 103” TV screen.
Sealyon’s master suite is perhaps the most glamorous one ever seen on a yacht. It doesn’t just boast a panoramic 180-degree view and a walk-in wardrobe, but also a large bathroom with a spa bath and shower. Both of these, like all the other six bathrooms, comes with waterproof TVs and Lalique glass taps. One of them is even lined in leather from antique Louis Vuitton suitcases. Of course, precious materials such as marbles, exotic woods, and silk are used throughout.
Destined for the most glamorous VIP parties, the Sealyon also comes with a huge water toy selection, including professional diving equipment.
Despite its stunning qualities, it looks like the British tycoon is ready to move on to something else. Although its value dropped significantly (it was estimated at $75 million when owned by the Candy brothers), the Sealyon is listed for sale over at Y.CO for $33.5 million – still a whopping amount for a statement yacht.