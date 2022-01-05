How It Costs to Fuel Alisher Usmanov's Yacht, Dilbar? Enough to Buy a Smaller Yacht

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s yacht, Dilbar, is considered to be the largest motor yacht in the world. So, if you were wondering how much it costs to fuel it up, you can certainly buy a smaller yacht for that price, or several hypercars.
Yachts are the epitome of richness, and most of the billionaires own at least one. It’s their way of having fun without worrying about the paparazzi, running into other people, and simply being able to relax. Most of them arrive on helicopters, as privacy is necessary.
Coming in with a length of 156 meters (511.8 feet), Alisher Usmanov's yacht, Dilbar is a behemoth on water, offering enough room for the passengers to enjoy just about any type of activity they might think of.
Launched in 2016, the yacht has the largest pool ever installed on one, measuring 82 feet (25 meters) and holding 6,356 cubic feet (180 cubic meters) of water. But the details are pretty much under wraps, so we might only guess how the Russian billionaire is entertained when traveling on this luxurious vessel, which comes with an annual running cost of between $50 million to $80 million.
Instagram account TheYachtMogul, that claims to be “world’s largest yachting profile,” has recently shared a short video on its profile with Alisher Usmanov’s yacht, Dilbar, being fueled up.
The Instagram account claims the yacht is worth around $600 million, but its price is estimated between $800 million and $1 billion, based on its gross tonnage (15,917 t) multiplied with the value of $65,000 per ton. So, here’s the fun part you are here for: how much does it cost to fuel it up?
The superyacht has an estimated capacity of 1,000,049 liters of fuel (220,000 gallons) and TheYachtMogul claims the vessel got a 500,000-liter refill, which, for an average price of $3 per liter, would bring the total cost up to $1,500,000. The refill operation was assisted by a firetruck, which is not unusual when working with such amounts of fuel.
People in the comments on the original video also noted that it sounds way too expensive and that the final price indicated by the Instagram account might include personnel and the dock price and transportation. The average price for a gallon (3.9 liters) of fuel for yachts is around $3.2-$3.7 in the U.S., but it also depends on where they dock. Even with that price for fuel only, it would take over $700,000 to fill it up. Which is more than a Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
