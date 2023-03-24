The Latest Crew 2 Update Is Taking Us to Vegas for the Week

Another week simply flew by, and we have yet to hear anything Motorfest related. But there's always hope, even though it's nothing more than a fool's hope, as Gandalf the White once said. Geeky pop cultures aside, let's see what this week's The Crew 2 update has to offer in terms of goodies and bundles.
This week's Live Summit event is called Vegas Trip and while everything that happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, this time around it only lasts until March 28. Fret not though, for these challenges yield some pretty 'tubular' results. (I thought I'd channel '80s slang for a change).
If you get the bare minimum, aka the Bronze cup, you will receive 200k in-game followers, which is a 50k bump from last week. At the Silver tier, you get 52.5k Spare Parts for you to spend at your leisure. Gold will nab you a pack of Legendary SR Performance Parts (Loot Digger, Goldfinder +Lucky). Platinum is where you need to get though, because it will reward you with a 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) Lucky Dragon Edition (Street Race).
This Skyline belongs to the class of '99-'02 and graduated from factory college with a 2.6-liter engine that could output 276 hp (280 ps) with 283 lb-ft (397 Nm) of torque. If that doesn't sound impressive, then just know that on the dyno, it actually showed 330 hp (335 ps), but that's not all. Modders and tinkerers managed to get this extremely well-crafted engine to produce an earth-shaking 1000 hp (1014 ps).
Then we have the Live Summit Vegas Trip Bundle which offers a 2007 Lamborghini Reventon (Hypercar), together with the 2014 Maserati Alfieri Concept. Fun fact about this here Reventon, it was initially based on the Lamborghini Murcielago. But if you ever wondered what's with the big square air intakes, well, that design, along with the rest of the actual bodywork, was inspired by an F-22 fighter jet.
Oh, and let's not forget it could get up to 211.3 mph (340 kph) and had a $2,000,000 dangling price tag. For that sum, it sadly didn't come with a jet engine strapped to its back, but it did however have a 6.5-liter V12 that was no joke either, delivering up to 641 hp (650 ps) and 487 lb-ft (660 Nm) of torque.
The Vehicle & Vanity Bundle section from The Crew 2 is offering the 'Jaguar F-Type SVR Coupe Professional Edition - Professional Ed. Bundle (2017).' It also comes with a Prismatic Gold Underglow, Golden Smoke, and Agent Nitro to go well with the overall golden livery style.
The last item for this week is the Bugatti Lovers Bundle which honors its name by bringing to the table two amazing engineering hyperboles on wheels. First up is the 2016 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse (Hypercar), followed by the legendary 1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport (Hypercar). The latter was made world-famous by Romano Artioli and his illustrious 'gang' back in the early '90s, and only 30 units were ever produced.
